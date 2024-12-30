Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lighthouse Factories and Networks: Best Practices from Foxconn, Haier, and Midea Groups" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the development of the newest Lighthouse Factories and examines two new benchmarks, including Foxconn Group, Haier Group, and Midea Group. It also offers insights into how other manufacturers can replicate these innovations to enhance their own smart manufacturing efforts.



In October 2024, the latest list of Lighthouse Factories was announced, highlighting the most advanced manufacturing plants globally and symbolizing the pinnacle of smart manufacturing. These factories are regarded as models for industries worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:

Lighthouse Network Overview

Background

Importance of Lighthouse Network

Lighthouse Network Distribution

Lighthouse Factory Case Study

Lighthouse Factory Case Study: Foxconn Group Foxconn Proves Its Lighthouse Factory Expertise with Global Expansion Foxconn Vietnam Plant Utilizes AI and Digital Twin for Real-Time Interactive Factory Monitoring

End-to-End Lighthouse Factory: A Case Study of Haier Group Design Aspect: AI Optimizes Air Conditioner Operation Parameters Manufacturing Aspect: AI Assists in Vacuum Detection and Capacity Allocation Service Aspect: Generative AI Provides Step-by-Step Maintenance Instructions for Technicians

Sustainable Lighthouse: A Case Study of Midea Group Green Design, Manufacturing, and Logistics Digital Twin, AI, and Water Recycling Technologies Optimize Water Use Dynamic AI Control of Electrical Energy



Lessons from Lighthouse Factories

2024 Lighthouse Factories: New Practical Standards Excelling Across Scope 1-3 in Decarbonization; Advancing Smart Manufacturing with Generative AI at the Full-Factory Level From Incremental to Transformational: Increasingly Evident Benefits of Digital Transformation

A Roadmap to Building Lighthouse Factories: Six Key Success Factors

Emulating Lighthouse Factories: Adopting a Visionary Mindset for Transformation

List of Companies



List of Tables

Table 1: 2024 Lighthouse Factory List

Table 2: Six Key Success Factors for Building Lighthouse Factories

List of Figures

Figure 1: 2024 Lighthouse Network Distribution

Figure 2: Foxconn Vietnam Plant Digital Twin Application Example

Company Coverage:

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals

Beko Dishwasher

Coca-Cola Company

Continental Automotive

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Foxconn

GE HealthCare

Google

Haier

Jubilant Ingrevia Limited

McKinsey & Company

Mengniu Dairy

Midea

P&G

Qingdao Haier Air Conditioning

QingDao Hisense Hitachi Air-Conditioning Systems

Sanmen Nuclear Power

Sany Renewable Energy

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Taiyuan Heavy Industry Co

Unilever

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery

