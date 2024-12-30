Saudi Arabia Financial Cards and Payments Analysis Report 2024: Transactions Surge in Saudi Arabia as Government Pushes for Digital Payments - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Cards and Payments in Saudi Arabia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The number of financial cards in circulation in Saudi Arabia is set to increase further in 2024, alongside growth in the number of transactions.
The Financial Cards and Payments in Saudi Arabia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
The rise in card payments is a direct result of the Saudi government's push towards a cashless society, encouraging consumers to transition from cash to electronic payment solutions. While cash has traditionally been the preferred payment method in Saudi Arabia, its use is on the decline as more consumers shift to financial cards for their transactions.
Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, Mobile Payments, Transactions.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Financial cards and payments in 2024: The big picture
- 2024 key trends
- Competitive landscape
- What next for financial cards and payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
- Number of POS Terminals: Units 2019-2024
- Number of ATMs: Units 2019-2024
- Value Lost to Fraud 2019-2024
- Card Expenditure by Location 2024
- Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2019-2024
- Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2024
MARKET DATA
- Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2019-2024
- Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2019-2024
- Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2019-2024
- Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2019-2024
- M-Commerce by Category: Value 2019-2024
- M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2019-2023
- Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2019-2023
- Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2019-2023
- Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2019-2023
- Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2024-2029
- Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2024-2029
- Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2024-2029
- Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2024-2029
- Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
DEBIT CARDS IN SAUDI ARABIA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Debit cards continue to dominate, in context of high cost of living
- Saudization initiative and rise in female employment bolsters demand for debit cards
- Mada at the forefront of debit cards
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Economic optimism will drive growth of debit cards
- Mada alliances will fuel demand for debit cards
- Growth of digital payments will boost debit card usage and financial inclusion
CATEGORY DATA
- Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2019-2024
- Debit Cards Transactions 2019-2024
- Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2019-2024
- Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2019-2024
- Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2019-2023
- Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2019-2023
- Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2019-2023
- Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2019-2023
- Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2024-2029
- Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2024-2029
- Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2024-2029
- Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2024-2029
CREDIT CARDS IN SAUDI ARABIA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Credit card adoption soars in Saudi Arabia driven by diverse offerings and advanced payment solutions
- Lucrative bank offers make credit cards a compelling choice for consumers
- Saudi Banks drive growth through Shariah-compliant credit card offerings
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- BNPL represents growing threat to credit cards
- Mastercard flies flag for seamless digital payments through innovative partnerships
- Shariah-compliant credit cards will continue to gain traction
CATEGORY DATA
- Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2019-2024
- Credit Cards Transactions 2019-2024
- Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2019-2024
- Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2019-2024
- Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2019-2024
- Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2019-2024
- Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2019-2024
- Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2019-2024
- Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2019-2024
- Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2019-2024
- Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2019-2024
- Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2019-2024
- Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2019-2023
- Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2019-2023
- Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2019-2023
- Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2019-2023
- Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2019-2023
- Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2019-2023
- Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2019-2023
- Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2019-2023
- Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2019-2023
- Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2019-2023
- Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2019-2023
- Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2019-2023
- Forecast Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2024-2029
- Forecast Credit Cards Transactions 2024-2029
- Forecast Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2024-2029
- Forecast Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2024-2029
- Forecast Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2024-2029
- Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2024-2029
- Forecast Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2024-2029
- Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2024-2029
- Forecast Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2024-2029
- Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2024-2029
- Forecast Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2024-2029
- Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2024-2029
CHARGE CARDS IN SAUDI ARABIA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Charge cards continue to expand, despite challenge of limited consumer base
- Al-Rajhi bank enters charge card market with Classic Charge Credit Card offering multiple benefits
- American Express maintains dominance as primary charge card player
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Charge cards will experience ongoing competition from debit cards and Sharia-compliant credit cards
- Travel could prove to be catalyst for charge card growth
- Growth potential for commercial charge cards
CATEGORY DATA
- Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2019-2024
- Charge Cards Transactions 2019-2024
- Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2019-2024
- Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2019-2024
- Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2019-2024
- Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2019-2024
- Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2019-2024
- Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2019-2024
- Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2019-2024
- Personal Charge Cards Transactions 2019-2024
- Personal Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2019-2024
- Personal Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2019-2024
- Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2019-2023
- Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2019-2023
- Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2019-2023
- Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2019-2023
- Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2019-2023
- Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2019-2023
- Commercial Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2019-2023
- Commercial Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2019-2023
- Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2019-2023
- Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2019-2023
- Personal Charge Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2019-2023
- Personal Charge Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2019-2023
- Forecast Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2024-2029
- Forecast Charge Cards Transactions 2024-2029
- Forecast Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2024-2029
- Forecast Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2024-2029
- Forecast Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2024-2029
- Forecast Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2024-2029
- Forecast Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2024-2029
- Forecast Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2024-2029
- Forecast Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2024-2029
- Forecast Personal Charge Cards Transactions 2024-2029
- Forecast Personal Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2024-2029
- Forecast Personal Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2024-2029
PRE-PAID CARDS IN SAUDI ARABIA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Pre-paid cards gain popularity in Saudi Arabia's increasingly cashless society
- Gifting culture presents opportunities for pre-paid cards
- Mastercard expands partnerships to drive innovative digital payment solutions
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Payroll and gifting pre-paid cards to drive continued growth
- SAIB introduces EduPay Student Card to promote financial inclusion
- Pre-paid fuel cards will contribute to growth
CATEGORY DATA
- Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2019-2024
- Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2019-2024
- Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2019-2024
- Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2019-2024
- Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2019-2024
- Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2019-2024
- Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2019-2024
- Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2019-2024
- Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2019-2023
- Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2019-2023
- Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2019-2023
- Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2019-2023
- Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2019-2023
- Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2019-2023
- Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2019-2023
- Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2019-2023
- Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2019-2023
- Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2019-2023
- Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2019-2023
- Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2019-2023
- Forecast Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2024-2029
- Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2024-2029
- Forecast Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2024-2029
- Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2024-2029
- Forecast Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2024-2029
- Forecast Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2024-2029
- able 137 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2024-2029
- Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2024-2029
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c4l1x1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.