Saudi Arabia Financial Cards and Payments Analysis Report 2024: Transactions Surge in Saudi Arabia as Government Pushes for Digital Payments - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Cards and Payments in Saudi Arabia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The number of financial cards in circulation in Saudi Arabia is set to increase further in 2024, alongside growth in the number of transactions.

The Financial Cards and Payments in Saudi Arabia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

The rise in card payments is a direct result of the Saudi government's push towards a cashless society, encouraging consumers to transition from cash to electronic payment solutions. While cash has traditionally been the preferred payment method in Saudi Arabia, its use is on the decline as more consumers shift to financial cards for their transactions.



Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, Mobile Payments, Transactions.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Financial cards and payments in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

What next for financial cards and payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Number of POS Terminals: Units 2019-2024

Number of ATMs: Units 2019-2024

Value Lost to Fraud 2019-2024

Card Expenditure by Location 2024

Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2019-2024

Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2024

MARKET DATA

Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2019-2024

Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2019-2024

Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2019-2024

Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2019-2024

Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2019-2024

Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2019-2024

M-Commerce by Category: Value 2019-2024

M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2019-2023

Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2019-2023

Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2019-2023

Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2019-2023

Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2024-2029

Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2024-2029

Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2024-2029

Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2024-2029

Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2024-2029

Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2024-2029

Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2024-2029

Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

DEBIT CARDS IN SAUDI ARABIA



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Debit cards continue to dominate, in context of high cost of living

Saudization initiative and rise in female employment bolsters demand for debit cards

Mada at the forefront of debit cards

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Economic optimism will drive growth of debit cards

Mada alliances will fuel demand for debit cards

Growth of digital payments will boost debit card usage and financial inclusion

CATEGORY DATA

Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2019-2024

Debit Cards Transactions 2019-2024

Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2019-2024

Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2019-2024

Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2019-2023

Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2019-2023

Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2019-2023

Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2019-2023

Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2024-2029

Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2024-2029

Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2024-2029

Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2024-2029

CREDIT CARDS IN SAUDI ARABIA



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Credit card adoption soars in Saudi Arabia driven by diverse offerings and advanced payment solutions

Lucrative bank offers make credit cards a compelling choice for consumers

Saudi Banks drive growth through Shariah-compliant credit card offerings

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

BNPL represents growing threat to credit cards

Mastercard flies flag for seamless digital payments through innovative partnerships

Shariah-compliant credit cards will continue to gain traction

CATEGORY DATA

Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2019-2024

Credit Cards Transactions 2019-2024

Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2019-2024

Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2019-2024

Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2019-2024

Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2019-2024

Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2019-2024

Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2019-2024

Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2019-2024

Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2019-2024

Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2019-2024

Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2019-2024

Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2019-2023

Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2019-2023

Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2019-2023

Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2019-2023

Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2019-2023

Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2019-2023

Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2019-2023

Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2019-2023

Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2019-2023

Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2019-2023

Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2019-2023

Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2019-2023

Forecast Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2024-2029

Forecast Credit Cards Transactions 2024-2029

Forecast Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2024-2029

Forecast Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2024-2029

Forecast Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2024-2029

Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2024-2029

Forecast Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2024-2029

Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2024-2029

Forecast Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2024-2029

Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2024-2029

Forecast Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2024-2029

Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2024-2029

CHARGE CARDS IN SAUDI ARABIA



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Charge cards continue to expand, despite challenge of limited consumer base

Al-Rajhi bank enters charge card market with Classic Charge Credit Card offering multiple benefits

American Express maintains dominance as primary charge card player

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Charge cards will experience ongoing competition from debit cards and Sharia-compliant credit cards

Travel could prove to be catalyst for charge card growth

Growth potential for commercial charge cards

CATEGORY DATA

Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2019-2024

Charge Cards Transactions 2019-2024

Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2019-2024

Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2019-2024

Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2019-2024

Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2019-2024

Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2019-2024

Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2019-2024

Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2019-2024

Personal Charge Cards Transactions 2019-2024

Personal Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2019-2024

Personal Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2019-2024

Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2019-2023

Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2019-2023

Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2019-2023

Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2019-2023

Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2019-2023

Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2019-2023

Commercial Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2019-2023

Commercial Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2019-2023

Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2019-2023

Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2019-2023

Personal Charge Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2019-2023

Personal Charge Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2019-2023

Forecast Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2024-2029

Forecast Charge Cards Transactions 2024-2029

Forecast Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2024-2029

Forecast Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2024-2029

Forecast Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2024-2029

Forecast Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2024-2029

Forecast Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2024-2029

Forecast Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2024-2029

Forecast Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2024-2029

Forecast Personal Charge Cards Transactions 2024-2029

Forecast Personal Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2024-2029

Forecast Personal Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2024-2029

PRE-PAID CARDS IN SAUDI ARABIA



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Pre-paid cards gain popularity in Saudi Arabia's increasingly cashless society

Gifting culture presents opportunities for pre-paid cards

Mastercard expands partnerships to drive innovative digital payment solutions

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Payroll and gifting pre-paid cards to drive continued growth

SAIB introduces EduPay Student Card to promote financial inclusion

Pre-paid fuel cards will contribute to growth

CATEGORY DATA

Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2019-2024

Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2019-2024

Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2019-2024

Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2019-2024

Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2019-2024

Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2019-2024

Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2019-2024

Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2019-2024

Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2019-2023

Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2019-2023

Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2019-2023

Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2019-2023

Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2019-2023

Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2019-2023

Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2019-2023

Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2019-2023

Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2019-2023

Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2019-2023

Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2019-2023

Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2019-2023

Forecast Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2024-2029

Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2024-2029

Forecast Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2024-2029

Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2024-2029

Forecast Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2024-2029

Forecast Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2024-2029

able 137 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2024-2029

Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2024-2029

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c4l1x1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.