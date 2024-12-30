Havila Shipping ASA: Debt conversion into shares and registration of new share capital

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements on 1 October and 16 December 2024, regarding the conversion of debt of NOK 568 million into shares and the publication of the prospectus in connection with the listing of such shares.

The Debt Conversion into shares has today been completed and the registration of new shares with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises has taken place.

The share capital has increased with NOK 62,848,143.75, from NOK 5,944,075 to NOK 68,792,218.75, by issuance of 251,392,575 new shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.25.

Havila Shipping's new registered share capital is NOK 68,792,218.75 divided into 275,168,875 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.25.

The shares will be issued and delivered to investors today.



Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706









This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act