Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 52 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 20/12/2024
|356,287
|557.26
|198,542,908
|Monday, 23 December 2024
|2,700
|533.95
|1,441,665
|Tuesday, 24 December 2024
|-
|-
|-
|Wednesday, 25 December 2024
|-
|-
|-
|Thursday, 26 December 2024
|-
|-
|-
|Friday, 27 December 2024
|-
|-
|-
|In the period 23/12/2024 - 27/12/2024
|2,700
|533.95
|1,441,665
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 27/12/2024
|358,987
|557.08
|199,984,573
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,969,913 treasury shares corresponding to 7.88% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
The above transactions hereby finalise the share buy-back programme.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments