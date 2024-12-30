Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 52 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 20/12/2024 356,287 557.26 198,542,908 Monday, 23 December 2024 2,700 533.95 1,441,665 Tuesday, 24 December 2024 - - - Wednesday, 25 December 2024 - - - Thursday, 26 December 2024 - - - Friday, 27 December 2024 - - - In the period 23/12/2024 - 27/12/2024 2,700 533.95 1,441,665 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 27/12/2024 358,987 557.08 199,984,573 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,969,913 treasury shares corresponding to 7.88% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

The above transactions hereby finalise the share buy-back programme.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments