Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 52 2024

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 20/12/2024356,287557.26198,542,908  
Monday, 23 December 20242,700533.951,441,665  
Tuesday, 24 December 2024---  
Wednesday, 25 December 2024---  
Thursday, 26 December 2024---  
Friday, 27 December 2024---  
In the period 23/12/2024 - 27/12/20242,700533.951,441,665  
Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 27/12/2024358,987557.08199,984,573  
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,969,913 treasury shares corresponding to 7.88% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

The above transactions hereby finalise the share buy-back programme.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments


Attachments

2024-12-30 FBM24-72 SBB-w52 ENG SBB2024 Week 52