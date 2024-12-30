MemeHain Announces Token Airdrop with Plans to Launch

Berlin, Germany, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MemeHain is happy to share the exciting news of its upcoming token airdrop. With plans to list on Uniswap, MemeHain is set to make a big splash in the crypto community.

MemeHain has a unique and innovative concept that puts its users at the forefront of decision-making. This strong community engagement sets MemeHain apart from other projects and promises to be an exciting journey for all involved.

An Appealing Airdrop within a Community-Driven Ecosystem

There are several important announcements to be made regarding the token launch of MemeHain on Uniswap. One of the most exciting highlights is the massive airdrop that will take place. This airdrop will involve a whopping 500 million tokens, making it one of the largest in the entire year.

Additionally, token holders will have the opportunity to enter an exclusive giveaway. This event will give everyone the chance to win guest list spots at Berghain in Berlin.

But that's not all. Investors and early adopters of MemeHain have a chance to join this project before it reaches mass adoption.

Another unique aspect of MemeHain is its strong focus on community engagement. Through the team's Telegram channel, members will have a voice in important decisions through voting. This creates a truly democratic and inclusive environment where everyone has a say in shaping the future of MemeHain.

It's also worth mentioning that MemeHain has passed a smart contract audit, ensuring its safety and security for potential investors.

Building a Strong Foundation with Tokenomics and Team Plans

MemeHain's tokenomics is clear and transparent. Specifically, here is what users can expect in terms of token allocation:

40% of all $HAIN tokens will be available during the presale. This will give early investors the opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Another 40% will be distributed through airdrops. Through this channel, members of the meme coin community will be able to join MemeHain and benefit from its success.

The remaining 15% is dedicated to staking, offering investors an additional way to earn returns on their investment.

5% is allocated for the team behind MemeHain, ensuring that they are invested in the project's success alongside its community.

But token allocation is just one piece of the puzzle. The MemeHain team has also carefully planned out a roadmap to guide the project's growth and success.

The roadmap counts four phases, the first called "Entrance." Here, the team focused on developing the concept and the online presence of MemeHain with branding and community-building activities. This moment laid a firm foundation for subsequent development.

The second phase, "Dance Floor," involves the very moment of the ICO launch and promotional activities. This stage is considered the most important regarding hype and momentum building for the project.

In the 3rd phase ("Dark Room"), the team included the presale and ICO conclusions. The phase also mentions listing MemeHain on exchanges, giving once more great room for uptick and exposure.

Finally, the "Afterhour" phase is reserved for further marketing, global reach, and listing on tier 1 exchanges. It will also be the time of the token's highly anticipated airdrop, allowing more community members to join MemeHain.

About MemeHain

MemeHain is a new and exciting community that is breaking the internet—one meme at a time. This exclusive virtual realm is fueled by the Memehain Token, a unique cryptocurrency designed specifically for the MemeHain community.

With a supply of 3 billion tokens, Memehain has ambitious plans for the future. The upcoming launch on Uniswap and a large airdrop are just a taste of what's to come. But it's not just about impressive numbers: this project is putting its community first.

The project will launch on January 1, 2025 its own presale phase, giving everyone an opportunity to become an early MemeHain adopter. Anyone curious about this project can visit MemeHain's official website . The social media pages below will keep everyone up-to-date on the latest news, events, and developments.

X (Twitter) | Telegram





