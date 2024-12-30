Enefit Green 2025 financial calendar

 | Source: ENEFIT GREEN AS ENEFIT GREEN AS

During 2025, Enefit Green plans to disclose its production and financial results according to the following schedule: 


TimeReport
Week 3Monthly production results (December 2024)
Week 7Monthly production results (January 2025)
28 Feb 2025Unaudited interim report Q4 2024
Week 11Monthly production results (February 2025)
3 Apr 2025Audited 2024 annual report and dividend proposal
Week 15Monthly production results (March 2025)
8 May 2025Unaudited interim report Q1 2025
Week 20Monthly production results (April 2025)
Week 24Monthly production results (May 2025)
Week 28Monthly production results (June 2025)
31 Jul 2025Unaudited interim report Q2 2025
Week 33Monthly production results (July 2025)
Week 37Monthly production results (August 2025)
Week 42Monthly production results (September 2025)
30 Oct 2025Unaudited interim report Q3 2025
Week 46Monthly production results (October 2025)
Week 50Monthly production results (November 2025)


Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communication
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/ 