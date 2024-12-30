Enefit Green 2025 financial calendar

During 2025, Enefit Green plans to disclose its production and financial results according to the following schedule:
|Time
|Report
|Week 3
|Monthly production results (December 2024)
|Week 7
|Monthly production results (January 2025)
|28 Feb 2025
|Unaudited interim report Q4 2024
|Week 11
|Monthly production results (February 2025)
|3 Apr 2025
|Audited 2024 annual report and dividend proposal
|Week 15
|Monthly production results (March 2025)
|8 May 2025
|Unaudited interim report Q1 2025
|Week 20
|Monthly production results (April 2025)
|Week 24
|Monthly production results (May 2025)
|Week 28
|Monthly production results (June 2025)
|31 Jul 2025
|Unaudited interim report Q2 2025
|Week 33
|Monthly production results (July 2025)
|Week 37
|Monthly production results (August 2025)
|Week 42
|Monthly production results (September 2025)
|30 Oct 2025
|Unaudited interim report Q3 2025
|Week 46
|Monthly production results (October 2025)
|Week 50
|Monthly production results (November 2025)
Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communication
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/