Enefit Green 2025 financial calendar

During 2025, Enefit Green plans to disclose its production and financial results according to the following schedule:





Time Report Week 3 Monthly production results (December 2024) Week 7 Monthly production results (January 2025) 28 Feb 2025 Unaudited interim report Q4 2024 Week 11 Monthly production results (February 2025) 3 Apr 2025 Audited 2024 annual report and dividend proposal Week 15 Monthly production results (March 2025) 8 May 2025 Unaudited interim report Q1 2025 Week 20 Monthly production results (April 2025) Week 24 Monthly production results (May 2025) Week 28 Monthly production results (June 2025) 31 Jul 2025 Unaudited interim report Q2 2025 Week 33 Monthly production results (July 2025) Week 37 Monthly production results (August 2025) Week 42 Monthly production results (September 2025) 30 Oct 2025 Unaudited interim report Q3 2025 Week 46 Monthly production results (October 2025) Week 50 Monthly production results (November 2025)





Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communication

investor@enefitgreen.ee

https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/