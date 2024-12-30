Linklogis Officially Launches AI Agent, Capitalizing on Emerging Growth Opportunities in the AI Industry

Shenzhen, China, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the AI agent emerges as a new frontier in the development of the AI industry, Linklogis Inc. (09959.HK, “Linklogis”) has officially launched the industry's first AI supply chain document check platform, the "BeeFeather AI Document Check Platform" (referred to as the "BeeFeather Platform"). This milestone marks a significant step forward in the company's advancement within the AI sector.

The BeeFeather Platform, a lightweight one-stop AI platform for supply chain finance developed by Linklogis, serves as a flagship example of its AI Agent product line. It has already been successfully deployed and applied across multiple financial institutions. This groundbreaking achievement is a result of Linklogis’ deep understanding of trade banking operations and its proficient application of cutting-edge large language model technologies. The BeeFeather Platform integrates the capabilities of the General Problem Solver, LDP, and LDP-GPT, expertly breaking down complex document review and parsing workflows. It precisely identifies pain points at each stage and applies tailored large language models to address them, significantly reducing document processing times while boosting operational efficiency and business resilience. For instance, in its collaboration with Standard Chartered Bank, the BeeFeather Platform enabled intelligent risk assessment and process optimization in trade finance and payment management. This helped the bank’s clients significantly reduce operational costs and improve delivery efficiency.

An AI Agent refers to an intelligent entity based on large language models (LLMs) that can autonomously understand, plan, make decisions, and execute complex tasks. Unlike traditional large language models, which primarily provide guidance on "how to do something," an AI Agent goes a step further by actively assisting in performing the tasks itself.

Linklogis' AI Agent platform is built around three core technology modules: the General Problem Solver, LDP, and LDP-GPT. These three components work in synergy within the technical ecosystem, collectively supporting the intelligent transformation of supply chain finance scenarios.

The General Problem Solver is a crucial intelligent tool module within the AI Agent platform. It specializes in language processing, semantic understanding, and document generation, enabling tasks such as multilingual translation, semantic content analysis, and high-quality document creation. In the context of supply chain finance, the General Problem Solver significantly improves the AI Agent's efficiency and accuracy in document processing, cross-border business communication, and customer service. Through the General Problem Solver, users can interact with the AI Agent in natural language, achieve quickly querying, analyzing, and generating financial documents.

LDP (Linklogis Document Parsing) is the core data input module of the AI Agent platform. Utilizing proprietary algorithms, LDP integrates advanced image processing from visual models with deep text understanding from language models, enabling accurate parsing of complex documents and converting unstructured data into structured information. This ensures a reliable data foundation for the AI Agent's task planning and execution. In supply chain finance scenarios, such as document review and invoice parsing, LDP significantly improves the efficiency of data extraction and validation, meeting a wide range of business needs.

LDP-GPT is the brain of the AI Agent, serving as the core large language model for vertical industries. It combines deep learning with intelligent decision-making capabilities to support complex tasks such as risk assessment, operational optimization, and knowledge-based question answering, all tailored to specific industry contexts. LDP-GPT further enhances the AI Agent’s task planning abilities, enabling the delivery of customized solutions in supply chain finance and fully addressing customer needs. Linklogis is accelerating the full-stack development of its vertical domain large language model, LDP-GPT, covering everything from pretraining and fine-tuning to distributed training and inference frameworks for deployment. Linklogis is also exploring the application of RAG-based vertical knowledge base question answering and intelligent writing technologies in financial institutions, driving innovation and unlocking new possibilities for the industry.

Industry experts highlight that AI Agent technology is transforming traditional industries and technological frameworks, with the vertical AI Agent market poised to become the next major growth area, potentially surpassing the scale of SaaS. Experienced investors believe that Linklogis, with its deep expertise in supply chain finance and extensive experience serving both upstream and downstream clients, is uniquely positioned to seize new market opportunities driven by globalization and technological advancements, positioning Linklogis as a potential leader in the future.



