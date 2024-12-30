Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 30 December 2024, 17.45 hrs CET
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 17,600 Melexis shares in the period from 23 December 2024 until 27 December 2024.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|23/12/2024
|7,000
|55.31
|54.60
|55.50
|387,185
|24/12/2024
|4,100
|55.78
|55.65
|56.10
|228,714
|27/12/2024
|6,500
|56.44
|55.90
|56.60
|366,838
|TOTAL
|17,600
|55.84
|54.60
|56.60
|982,738