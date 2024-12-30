Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 30 December 2024, 17.45 hrs CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 17,600 Melexis shares in the period from 23 December 2024 until 27 December 2024.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
23/12/20247,00055.3154.6055.50387,185
24/12/20244,10055.7855.6556.10228,714
27/12/20246,50056.4455.9056.60366,838
TOTAL17,60055.8454.6056.60982,738