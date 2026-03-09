Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 9 March 2026, 17.45 hrs CET

Melexis reports the purchase of 24,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 2 March 2026 to 6 March 2026, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
2/3/20264,50056.1254.9056.75252,541
3/3/20265,00054.6654.3055.30273,297
4/3/20264,50055.3954.2555.70249,239
5/3/20265,00053.9553.2555.70269,764
6/3/20265,00053.2452.5053.90266,215
TOTAL24,00054.6352.5056.751,311,056

Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 144,800 treasury shares.

Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 976,291 treasury shares.



