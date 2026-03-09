Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 9 March 2026, 17.45 hrs CET
Melexis reports the purchase of 24,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 2 March 2026 to 6 March 2026, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|2/3/2026
|4,500
|56.12
|54.90
|56.75
|252,541
|3/3/2026
|5,000
|54.66
|54.30
|55.30
|273,297
|4/3/2026
|4,500
|55.39
|54.25
|55.70
|249,239
|5/3/2026
|5,000
|53.95
|53.25
|55.70
|269,764
|6/3/2026
|5,000
|53.24
|52.50
|53.90
|266,215
|TOTAL
|24,000
|54.63
|52.50
|56.75
|1,311,056
Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 144,800 treasury shares.
Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 976,291 treasury shares.