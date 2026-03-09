Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information





Ieper, Belgium – 9 March 2026, 17.45 hrs CET



Melexis reports the purchase of 24,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 2 March 2026 to 6 March 2026, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 2/3/2026 4,500 56.12 54.90 56.75 252,541 3/3/2026 5,000 54.66 54.30 55.30 273,297 4/3/2026 4,500 55.39 54.25 55.70 249,239 5/3/2026 5,000 53.95 53.25 55.70 269,764 6/3/2026 5,000 53.24 52.50 53.90 266,215 TOTAL 24,000 54.63 52.50 56.75 1,311,056

Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 144,800 treasury shares.



Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 976,291 treasury shares.



