Nanterre, December 30th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from December 23rd to December 27th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From December 23rd to December 27th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 23/12/2024 FR0000125486 111 843 98,087781 XPAR VINCI 23/12/2024 FR0000125486 38 955 98,088905 CEUX VINCI 23/12/2024 FR0000125486 14 615 98,087962 TQEX VINCI 23/12/2024 FR0000125486 14 587 98,095636 AQEU VINCI 24/12/2024 FR0000125486 20 000 98,661262 XPAR VINCI 24/12/2024 FR0000125486 10 000 98,658554 CEUX VINCI 24/12/2024 FR0000125486 5 000 98,661940 TQEX VINCI 24/12/2024 FR0000125486 5 000 98,670332 AQEU VINCI 27/12/2024 FR0000125486 70 789 98,663742 XPAR VINCI 27/12/2024 FR0000125486 19 374 98,657701 CEUX VINCI 27/12/2024 FR0000125486 4 930 98,641846 TQEX VINCI 27/12/2024 FR0000125486 4 907 98,641524 AQEU TOTAL 320 000 98,3390

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

