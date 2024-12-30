Disclosure of transactions in on shares from December 23rd to December 27th, 2024

Nanterre, December 30th, 2024                     

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from December 23rd to December 27th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From December 23rd to December 27th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI23/12/2024FR0000125486                         111 843 98,087781XPAR 
VINCI23/12/2024FR0000125486                           38 955 98,088905CEUX 
VINCI23/12/2024FR0000125486                         14 615 98,087962TQEX 
VINCI23/12/2024FR0000125486 14 587 98,095636AQEU 
VINCI24/12/2024FR0000125486 20 000 98,661262XPAR 
VINCI24/12/2024FR0000125486 10 000 98,658554CEUX 
VINCI24/12/2024FR0000125486 5 000 98,661940TQEX 
VINCI24/12/2024FR0000125486 5 000 98,670332AQEU 
VINCI27/12/2024FR0000125486 70 789 98,663742XPAR 
VINCI27/12/2024FR0000125486 19 374 98,657701CEUX 
VINCI27/12/2024FR0000125486 4 930 98,641846TQEX 
VINCI27/12/2024FR0000125486 4 907 98,641524AQEU 
       
  TOTAL 320 000 98,3390  

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

