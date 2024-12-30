UNCF Statement on President Jimmy Carter

Washington, DC, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We deeply mourn the passing of our nation’s 39th President, Jimmy Carter.

President Carter was a true advocate for higher education and historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

He was the first U.S. president to issue an executive order focusing on historically Black colleges and universities. Executive Order 12232 directed the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education “to implement a federal initiative designed to achieve a significant increase in the I participation by historically Black colleges and universities in federally sponsored programs.” The order specified that “… initiative shall seek to identify, reduce and eliminate barriers which may have unfairly resulted in reduced participation in, and reduced benefits from, federally sponsored programs.”

Every president has followed with an executive order on HBCUs since President Carter issued his in 1980.

During his presidency, President Carter established the White House Initiative on HBCUs. This initiative aimed to increase federal funding and support for HBCUs, as well as improve their visibility and recognition. It also sought to address the unique challenges faced by HBCUs, such as financial constraints and limited resources.

President Carter's policies helped HBCUs enhance their academic programs, infrastructure and research capabilities. This support played a crucial role in expanding access to higher education for African American students, fostering educational opportunities, and promoting diversity in the higher education system.

Furthermore, Carter's administration emphasized the importance of equal educational opportunities for all Americans, regardless of race or ethnicity. His commitment to civil rights and equality aligned with the mission and values of UNCF and HBCUs, making his policies particularly significant to these institutions.

Under President Carter's leadership, the United States witnessed progress and advancements in the support and recognition of HBCUs. His unwavering support will forever be remembered and appreciated by UNCF and the entire HBCU community.

As we reflect on President Carter's legacy, let us honor his memory by continuing to advocate for the importance of HBCUs and their role in creating a more equitable, inclusive and progressive society.

Peace and blessings to the Carter Family as we salute President Carter for his dedicated service to provide better futures for all.

