VANTAGE DRILLING ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Dubai, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International Ltd. (the “Company”) announces that William L. Thomson will assume the additional role of Chief Operating Officer with effect from 1 January, 2025, reporting directly to Ihab Toma, Chief Executive Officer, and will continue to be based in Vantage’s Dubai office. Mr. Thomson, who is currently our Chief Commercial and Chief Technology Officer has been with Vantage since 2008 serving in a number of capacities in Engineering/Projects, Technical Support, Marketing and Managed Services.

About the Company

Vantage Drilling International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. Vantage Drilling’s primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage Drilling also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of drilling units owned by others. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s website, www.vantagedrilling.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

