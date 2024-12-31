Light Vision 2024 Shenzhen International Optics Fair

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From December 27th to 29th, the Shenzhen International Eye Industry Expo was held at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center (Futian), with a total area of 15,000 square meters. It attracted over 150 well-known brands and more than 20,000 professional visitors from around the world. The theme of this expo is "Light Vision", which builds a professional, branded and international platform for business contacts and industry information exchange.

The exhibition has eight major exhibition areas, including the eyewear brand exhibition area, the industry chain supporting exhibition area, intelligence (glasses) exhibition area, the innovative technology exhibition area, and the designer exhibition area. These exhibition areas comprehensively display new products, new technologies and new trends in the global eyewear industry. At the same time, Shenzhen, as one of the global eyewear industry centers, has the advantages of a full industry chain integrating manufacturing, branding, design, sales, intelligence, etc., which were also presented in various aspects at this expo.

This expo also invited CHAMELO, FLIPO, Xiaomi, ARTS and other well-known companies from the global eyewear industry and smart manufacturers, as well as design masters and internationally renowned scholars to discuss the opportunities in globalization, brand building and ecological creation and other aspects of the experiences and insights of the eyewear industry, to share the latest technology and discuss future trends in eyewear design to inspire innovation in the industry.

The smart (glasses) exhibition area is one of the highlights of this expo. This exhibition area highlights the product R&D and design capabilities in the global smart glasses field and provides buyers with smart glasses trial experience services. Visitors can get close to smart glasses solutions and technologies such as AI/AR/VR, as well as related "black technologies" here.

During the expo, the organizers also held a variety of activities such as new product launches, supply and demand matchmaking meetings, and eye consumption weeks. Among them, the Shenzhen International Eyewear (Wearable Design Contest 2024 held at the same time collected more than 2,400 works from top designers from China, France, Britain, Italy, Spain and other countries around the world. This is a forward-looking exploration of the future development trend of smart wearable devices. The Light Vision 2024 Shenzhen International Optics Fair has brought new vitality to the global eyewear industry and also demonstrated the future development direction and technological frontiers for the industry.

For more information, please visit:

https://global.sziof.com/

Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61570151844876

YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/@LightVisionExpo

X：https://x.com/LightVisionexpo





Company: Shenzhen International Eye Industry Expo

Contact Person: dong zhiwei

Email: lizhengui@szqfjt.com

Website: https://sziof.com/

Telephone: 18576434560

City: Shenzhen

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20893381-ae55-4e6d-97ba-4c1f445670ff