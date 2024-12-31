MEA 8X8 Armored Vehicle Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030, Profiles of BAE Systems, General Dynamics, IVECO, KNDS, Lockheed Martin, Rheinmetall, STREIT

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MEA 8X8 Armored Vehicle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Combat Vehicles, Combat Support Vehicles), Mode of Operation (Manned Armored Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Vehicles), Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The MEA 8x8 armored vehicle market size is expected to reach USD 1.43 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2030

Increasing national defense budgets coupled with the growing multilateral collaborations such as the one between the African Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), to maintain peace and to counter terrorism is expected to drive the growth.







Armed forces in the MEA region are preparing aggressively to be able to counter all sorts of threats and respond efficiently to emergencies arising from insurgencies and militant attacks in view of the growing terrorist activities. They are opting for the latest military equipment, including armored fighting vehicles and infantry fighting vehicles. This factor is anticipated to bode swell for the growth of the Middle East and Africa 8x8armored vehicle market in the region.



Homeland security departments in Middle East and Africa are equally seeking 8x8 armored vehicles in view of the growing communal riots and organized crimes within the region. The demand for armored vehicles from law enforcement agencies is increasing as a result thereby driving growth of the MEA 8x8 armored vehicle market.



Advances in technology have resulted in the development of innovative 8x8 armored vehicles. For instance, electronic sensors are helping the occupants of armored vehicles detect the location of allies as well as enemies within a specified range. Similarly, robust touchscreen displays are allowing drivers of armored vehicles to communicate via emails and navigate accurately using a compass. At the same time, the leading market players are investing aggressively in R&D to develop lighter armored vehicles with improved mobility without compromising on the strength.



MEA 8X8 Armored Vehicle Market Report Highlights

Main Battle Tanks (MBT) segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing product segment over the next six years, registering the highest CAGR of about 5.9%. Increasing preference by armed forces owing to the strength as well as the high level of protection offered by MBTs is anticipated to fuel the growth

Law enforcement agencies remain keen on countering the growing organized crimes in various cities within MEA. At the same time, embassies are emphasizing on protecting the foreign delegates. This is compelling the homeland security departments to procure 8x8 armored vehicles

Saudi Arabia is expected to continue leading over the forecast period and reach USD 570.6 million by 2030. The Saudi Arabian government is aggressively purchasing 8X8 armored vehicle systems to strengthen the national defense and to equip the armed forces to face any sorts of insurgencies originating in the future.

The leading players in the MEA 8X8 Armored Vehicle market include:

BAE Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

IVECO S.p.A

KNDS Deutschland GmbH & Co

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

STREIT Group

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. MEA 8X8 Armored Vehicle Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.2.3. Industry Challenges

3.3. MEA 8X8 Armored Vehicle Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. MEA 8X8 Armored Vehicle Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. MEA 8X8 Armored Vehicle Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Combat Vehicles

4.3.1. Combat Vehicles Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Armored Personnel Carrier (APC)

4.3.3. Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV)

4.3.4. Light Protected Vehicles (LPV)

4.3.5. Main Battle Tanks (MBT)

4.3.6. Mine-resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP)

4.3.7. Tactical Vehicle

4.4. Combat Support Vehicles

4.4.1. Combat Support Vehicles Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Armored Supply Trucks

4.4.3. Armored Command & Control Vehicles

4.4.4. Repair & Recovery Vehicles

4.4.5. Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles



Chapter 5. MEA 8X8 Armored Vehicle Market: Mode of Operation Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. MEA 8X8 Armored Vehicle Market: Mode of Operation Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Manned Armored Vehicles

5.4. Unmanned Armored Vehicles



Chapter 6. MEA 8X8 Armored Vehicle Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. MEA 8X8 Armored Vehicle Market Share, By Country, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.2. Saudi Arabia

6.3. South Africa

6.4. UAE



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company Categorization

7.2. Company Market Positioning

7.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Participant's Overview

7.4.2. Financial Performance

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

