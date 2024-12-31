The Importance of Net Zero Strategies in the Hospitality Sector: Who is Winning the Race to Net Zero?

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Net Zero Strategies in Lodging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Net Zero Strategies in Lodging" strategic intelligence report gives you an in-depth insight into the net zero targets and performance of lodging companies. The report covers the importance of a net zero strategy in the lodging sector along with the progress made by the leading companies to achieve the emission target. These detailed analyses are critical in developing effective business plans to gain a competitive edge.
By adopting a net zero strategy, lodging companies can protect their business against regulations like emissions pricing and fossil fuel phase-outs. This strategy can also help them meet the expectations of environmentally conscious consumers. Most major lodging companies have set both interim and long-term emissions targets. Marriot is leading the race to net zero among the 18 major lodging companies analyzed for this report. The company has the largest verified science-based net zero target portfolio approved by the Science-based Targets Initiative (SBTi).
- Winnow
