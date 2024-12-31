Incident and Emergency Management Market Global Forecast to 2030, with Competitive Profiles of Lockheed Martin, Johnson Controls, Motorola Solutions, Honeywell and Collins Aerospace

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Incident and Emergency Management Market by Solution (Web-Based Emergency Management System, Emergency/Mass Notification System, Geospatial), Communication Tools & Devices (First Responder Tools, Satellite-Assisted Equipment) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global incident and emergency management market size is projected to grow from USD 137.45 billion in 2024 to USD 196.20 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period. The market's expansion is attributed to worldwide insecurity, which is fueled by a variety of terrorist strategies, biohazards like COVID-19, and geopolitical crises like the conflict in Ukraine.



These concerns highlight the importance for the strong incident and emergency management systems to defend public safety and infrastructure. Stricter laws and proactive government initiatives, such as NIMS, NRF, India's Incident Reaction System, and the US Emergency Services Sector, further drive adoption by ensuring preparedness, accountability, and effective disaster response. Advancements in modern technologies also enable efficient management of emergencies, positioning incident and emergency management as a critical tool for addressing evolving global challenges.





By service, consulting services segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



Consulting services dominate the incident and emergency management market due to its comprehensive approach to readiness and response planning. These services provide professional advise to organizations at the local, state, and federal levels, resulting in specialized disaster response strategies that address specific hazards. Consultants assist in designing evacuation systems, planning for natural and man-made disasters, and aligning emergency management infrastructure with business goals.

Additionally, technology consulting enhances the effectiveness of preparedness infrastructure, enabling proactive risk mitigation and better outcomes. By providing end-to-end support, companies like Lockheed Martin, DEKRA, 4C Strategies, and MetricStream help organizations safeguard critical assets and maintain operational continuity during crises, reinforcing the growing demand for consulting services in this sector.



By Region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is growing at the fastest rate in the incident and emergency management market due to the region's vulnerability to frequent natural disasters like tsunamis, earthquakes, and cyclones. The growing frequency of such disasters, along with considerable economic losses and poor insurance coverage, fuels the demand for improved emergency management systems. Countries are upgrading their disaster response systems through projects such as APMCDRR 2024, while firms such as Noggin and Critchlow offer cutting-edge technology. These measures, together with regional collaboration, are critical for increasing readiness and mitigating economic consequences.

Major vendors in the global incident and emergency management market include Lockheed Martin (US), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Motorola Solutions (US), Honeywell (US), Collins Aerospace (US), AT&T (US), Eaton (Ireland), IBM (US), Hexagon (Sweden), NEC (Japan), BAE Systems (UK), Esri (US), Siemens (Germany), DEKRA (Germany), Everbridge (US), LTIMindtree (India), OnSolve (US), Frequentis (Austria), Blackberry (US), MetricStream (US), FocusPoint International (US), Genasys (US), F24 (Germany), LogicGate (US), 4C Strategies (Sweden), Intersec (France), ARCOS (US), Juvare (US), Veoci (US), The Response Group (US), and Alert Technologies (US).



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the incident and emergency management market, their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Increase in natural disasters worldwide, Increased attack by terrorists and biohazards, Government initiatives and regulations), restraints (Obstacles caused by false alarm rates), opportunities (Sophisticated communication and technical assistance aid in emergency planning, preparation, and mitigation and updating of outdated incident emergency and management solutions), and challenges (Disparities in costs of incident and emergency management systems)

(Increase in natural disasters worldwide, Increased attack by terrorists and biohazards, Government initiatives and regulations), restraints (Obstacles caused by false alarm rates), opportunities (Sophisticated communication and technical assistance aid in emergency planning, preparation, and mitigation and updating of outdated incident emergency and management solutions), and challenges (Disparities in costs of incident and emergency management systems) Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the incident and emergency management market.

: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the incident and emergency management market. Market Development : Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the incident and emergency management market across varied regions.

: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the incident and emergency management market across varied regions. Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the incident and emergency management market.

: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the incident and emergency management market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players in incident and emergency management market strategies, including include Lockheed Martin, Johnson Controls, Motorola Solutions, Honeywell and Collins Aerospace.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 373 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $137.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $196.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Brief Overview of Incident and Emergency Management Market

Offering: Incident and Emergency Management Market

Solution: Incident and Emergency Management Market

Service: Incident and Emergency Management Market

Communication Tool and Device: Incident and Emergency Management Market

Incident and Emergency Management Market, by Vertical and Region, 2024

Market Investment Scenario

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Natural Disasters Worldwide

Increased Attacks by Terrorists and Biohazards

Government Initiatives and Regulations

Restraints

Obstacles Caused by False Alarm Rates

Opportunities

Sophisticated Communication and Technical Assistance Aid in Emergency Planning, Preparation, and Mitigation

Updating of Outdated Incident Emergency and Management Solutions

Challenges

Disparities in Costs of Incident and Emergency Management Systems

Incident and Emergency Management Market, by Offering

Solutions - Incident and Emergency Management Solutions Ensure Preparation, Response, and Mitigation of Emergencies

Services -Services Ensure Easy Use of Incident and Emergency Management Solutions

Communication Tools and Devices -Effective Communication to be Crucial for Managing Incidents

Incident and Emergency Management Market, by Solution

Web-based Emergency Management - Enhanced Collaboration to be Provided Among Various Government and Non-Government Agencies During Emergencies

Emergency/Mass Notification System - Mass Notification System to Gain Popularity as IT Ensures Business Continuity and Disaster Management Scalability Earthquake Warning System Flood Monitoring System

Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Solution - Disaster Recovery Solution Helps Organizations Identify Threats and Prepare for Emergencies

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Solution - Monitors Outdoor Areas to Detect Malicious Activities and Protect Critical Assets Against Unauthorized Perimeter Intrusions

Geospatial Solution - Enhances Situational Awareness of Disaster-Struck Areas

Fire and Hazmat Solution - Prevents Loss Caused by Biological and Radiological Disasters

Incident and Emergency Management Market, by Service

Consulting Services - Consulting to Help Create Tailored Emergency Response Plans

Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Design and Integration Services - EOC Serves Critical Role in Coordination During Incidents

Training and Simulation Services -Training Services Help Response Teams in Case of Emergency

Support and Maintenance Services - Support & Maintenance Establishes Consistent Practices to Improve Performance and Efficiency

Incident and Emergency Management Market, by Communication Tools and Devices

First Responder Tools - Sophisticated Communication Devices to be Used by First Responders for Disaster-Struck Situations

Satellite-Assisted Equipment -Satellite-Assisted Equipment to be Useful When Land-based Communication Services are Down

Vehicle-Ready Gateways -Vehicle-Ready Gateways Deployed in Every Government Emergency Response Vehicle

Emergency Response Radars -Emergency Response Radars Help Track Severe Weather Conditions During Natural Calamities

Incident and Emergency Management Market, by Vertical

IT & Telecom - Incident and Emergency Management Solutions Avoid Critical Data Losses due to Natural Disasters and Cyberattacks

Energy & Utilities -Incident and Emergency Management Solutions Help Prepare, Plan, and Protect Business Operations from Natural or Man-Made Disasters

Healthcare & Life Sciences -Incident and Emergency Management Solutions Save Lives by Providing Care Immediately

Defense & Military -Reliable Incident and Emergency Management Solutions Deal with Country's Integrity and Security

Transportation & Logistics -Incident and Emergency Management Solutions Inform Commuters About Warnings and Route Instructions in Critical Situations

Government & Public Sector -Government Organizations Act as First Responders During Emergencies

Manufacturing -Incident and Emergency Management Solutions to Avoid Damages Leading to Heavy Losses

Real Estate & Construction - Incident and Emergency Management Solutions Allow to Reach Response Teams and Tenants Quickly in Emergencies

Company Profiles

Key Players

Lockheed Martin

Johnson Controls

Motorola Solutions

Honeywell

Collins Aerospace

AT&T

IBM

Hexagon

NEC

ESRI

Siemens

BAE Systems

Everbridge

Dekra

Ltimindtree

Other Key Players

Onsolve

Frequentis

Blackberry

Metricstream

Focuspoint International

Genasys

F24

Logicgate

4C Strategies

Intersec

Arcos

Juvare

Veoci

The Response Group

Alert Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ohjhqk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment