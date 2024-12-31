PodcastOne (PODC) Announces Virtual Investor Webinar on January 16, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EST

Please Join Management for an Interactive Presentation with Question-and-Answer Session

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading publisher and podcast sales network, announced today that it will hold a virtual investor webinar to discuss its business operations and recent successes. The event is open to all interested investors and stakeholders.

PodcastOne executive management including President Kit Gray, Chief Financial Officer Aaron Sullivan, and Vice Chairman Steve Lehman will provide an overview of the business, discuss its strategic direction, and highlight the momentum behind the recent expansion of the programming slate to 194 shows and surpassing 3.8 billion network downloads.

The webinar will include the management presentation followed by a question-and-answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

U.S. Dial-In (Toll Free): 877-407-0779

International Dial-In: 201-389-0914

Webcast Registration: PodcastOne, Inc. Virtual Investor Webcast

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through January 30, 2025. To listen, please call 844-512-2921 within the United States or 412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay passcode 13750831.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production and distribution. PodcastOne has over 3.5 billion total downloads with a community of 200 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all channels, including its majority shareholder, LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO ), as well as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit www.podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and X at @podcastone.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s and PodcastOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, distribution or other transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; PodcastOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its listeners; PodcastOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; PodcastOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne’s ability to extend and/or refinance its indebtedness and/or repay its indebtedness when due; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or LiveOne’s ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of PodcastOne, LiveOne and/or LiveOne’s other subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in PodcastOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2024, PodcastOne’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on November 14, 2024, and in PodcastOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and PodcastOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. PodcastOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

IR Contact

Chris Donovan

914-352-5853

PODC@mzgroup.us

Press Contacts :