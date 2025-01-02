Transaction in own shares and Total Voting Rights

 | Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC                                        
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
02 January 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 31 December 2024 it had purchased a total of 4,644 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased4,644--
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)402.00p--
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)400.80p--
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)401.71p--

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 05 September 2024.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 372,031,694 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 372,031,694 and may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
31/12/202409:49:29GBp190401.40XLONxeaNJoebm9F
31/12/202409:49:29GBp200401.40XLONxeaNJoebm9H
31/12/202409:49:28GBp1,411401.60XLONxeaNJoebm9K
31/12/202409:49:28GBp104402.00XLONxeaNJoebm8a
31/12/202409:49:28GBp45402.00XLONxeaNJoebm8c
31/12/202409:49:28GBp4402.00XLONxeaNJoebm8Y
31/12/202409:48:52GBp70402.00XLONxeaNJoebmJ4
31/12/202409:48:52GBp69402.00XLONxeaNJoebmJ6
31/12/202409:48:52GBp102402.00XLONxeaNJoebmJ8
31/12/202409:48:52GBp77402.00XLONxeaNJoebmJA
31/12/202409:48:52GBp240402.00XLONxeaNJoebmJE
31/12/202409:48:52GBp356402.00XLONxeaNJoebmJP
31/12/202409:48:52GBp105402.00XLONxeaNJoebmJR
31/12/202409:48:52GBp66402.00XLONxeaNJoebmJT
31/12/202409:48:52GBp27402.00XLONxeaNJoebmJV
31/12/202409:48:52GBp160401.80XLONxeaNJoebmIa
31/12/202409:48:52GBp49402.00XLONxeaNJoebmIf
31/12/202409:48:52GBp81402.00XLONxeaNJoebmIh
31/12/202409:48:52GBp160401.60XLONxeaNJoebmIm
31/12/202409:48:52GBp105401.80XLONxeaNJoebmIy
31/12/202409:48:52GBp125401.80XLONxeaNJoebmI@
31/12/202409:30:58GBp230401.80XLONxeaNJoebysB
31/12/202409:22:37GBp122402.00XLONxeaNJoebz0N
31/12/202409:22:37GBp230402.00XLONxeaNJoebz3X
31/12/202408:33:50GBp116400.80XLONxeaNJoebbs6
31/12/202408:33:50GBp200400.80XLONxeaNJoebbs8