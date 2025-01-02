China Smart Door and Electric Tailgate Market Research Report 2024: A Market Worth Nearly RMB50 Billion with Diverse Door Opening Technologies Such as Voice Control, Knock-Sensing and AR Projections

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Smart Door and Electric Tailgate Market Research Report, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Smart door research: The market is worth nearly RMB50 billion in 2024, with diverse door opening technologies

This report analyzes and studies the installation, market size, competitive landscape, suppliers' strategies, OEMs' strategies, development trends, etc. of various smart door products.

In the process of intelligent evolution, doors are no longer traditional opening and closing components, but constantly add functions such as automatic opening and closing, intelligent anti-collision, and intelligent interaction, and develop towards intelligent components.



China's passenger car smart door market is valued at nearly RMB50 billion in 2024, a year-on-year surge of 31.5%. It is expected to exceed RMB80 billion in 2028, with an average annual growth rate of around 16%.



From a functional perspective, doors, as the entrance to vehicle intelligence, carry many functions and interactive experiences, such as intelligent unlocking, automatic opening, obstacle avoidance and anti-pinch, intelligent display, and intelligent interconnection. With the support of optical, acoustic, wireless positioning and other technologies, many new interactive functions have been mass-produced for cars or will be applied. For example, there are intelligent door opening methods such as AR projection, knocking, voice control, and UWB-recognized kicking.



AR projection: The car owner only needs to step on the projection, and then the door will automatically open.



AR smart doors use AR projection to open doors. When the owner arrives near the car with the key, the AR intelligent system will sense it immediately and project the unlocking pattern on the ground through a projection device. The owner only needs to step on the projection, and then the door will automatically open. This method uses projection to indicate the door opening position, which greatly frees your hands.



The AR projection door system is composed of projection devices, sensors, and controllers. The projection device projects a corresponding pattern after the user enters the scanning area outside the door with the smart key, and the sensor recognizes the user's stepping movement. At present, sensors mainly include TOF sensors and LiDAR. ASU Tech is a representative supplier of TOF sensor solutions, while Benewake is a main supplier of LiDAR solutions.



This solution is easier to trigger than the capacitive type, with benefits of a low false trigger rate, visible trigger projection pattern, flexible installation and layout, etc., bringing car owners convenient door opening, night lighting and other experiences.



Knock sensing: The user taps the door surface to make the door open automatically



Taifang Tech's KK (Knock-knock) interaction is an innovative function that enables door control by simple knocking. This function uses the latest elastic wave intelligent touch sensing technology to allow the entire door panel to sense touch. The user only needs to tap lightly anywhere on the door surface, then the door will open or close automatically.



Knocking on the door is user-friendly and intuitive. For the entire door surface can sense touch, users do not need buttons or precise positioning. Any position is available for interaction. When it rains and the surface of the car body is dirty, or when hands are not free, KK interaction offers great convenience to users. In addition, OEMs can choose double clicks or triple clicks to match their own functional needs. All opening and closing parts of the car body, such as doors, tailgate, front trunk lid and charging port cover, can be controlled using this function.



KK Interaction is based on the Taifang Automobile Impact Perception System (TAIPS) developed by Taifang Tech, which can provide multiple human-vehicle interaction methods, including finger pressing, tapping, finger or palm sliding and is expected to spread to the center console, display, steering wheel, buttons, door handles, tailgate, charging port cover, seats, armrest screen, etc. in the future.



TAIPS adopts a 'sensor + chip' hardware solution. The device is small in size, simple in structure, and easy to install. It can not only cater to the needs for crushing prevention in collision, parking safety and human-vehicle interaction in new autonomous driving scenarios, but also make up for the blind spots of various existing sensors.



Voice control: The body panel sound and vibration perception system opens the door



Out-of-car voice allows intelligent interaction between people and cars to move from the inside to the outside of the cars. Since 2023, OEMs like Jiyue, ZEEKR and Changan Nevo have installed out-of-car voice functions in cars, for example, voicing to play music outside the cars, opening and closing the doors, and starting the car.



The key component of this system is PATEO CONNECT+'s high-power piezoelectric vibrator sound generator that supports sound generation from body panels. The device is ultra-light, ultra-thin, waterproof, dustproof, corrosion-resistant, and resistant to high/low temperatures, and features a wide sound frequency band and a long service life, making it suitable for out-of-car sound generation.



The automotive all-scenario intelligent interactive system that integrates sound vibrators and control units has multi-modal interaction capabilities such as multi-directional sound generation and perception outside the car. The system supports more than 50 new scenario applications, covering leisure and entertainment, reminder services, safe vehicle control, vehicle communication, advertising sales, new business models, etc., and including vehicle collision warning, local rescue, megaphones inside and outside the car, out-of-car sound waves, out-of-car karaoke, out-of-car speeches, keyless entry, and smart marketing.



Kick sensing: Capacitive solutions are widely used, and UWB solutions are just emerging.



The inductive tailgate is commonly known as 'one-kick'. As the name suggests, the trunk is opened by sweeping the sensor under the car with your foot. With the rapid development of vehicle intelligence, kick-activated tailgates have gradually become a standard feature of mid-to-high-end models thanks to their unique ease of use and intelligence. In recent years, the installation rate of sensor-based tailgate opening functions has been on the rise, increasing from 11.9% in 2021 to 22.3% in September 2024.



The key component of the inductive tailgate is the kick sensor, which is usually installed inside the rear bumper of the vehicle. There are diverse solutions for kick sensors, including infrared, capacitive, ultrasonic, radar, and UWB radar solutions.



Among them, the infrared solution is being phased out, and the capacitive solution is currently the most popular solution in the market. The UWB solution, characterized by high stability (compared to the capacitive solution), moderate cost (more expensive than the capacitive solution, and cheaper than the radar solution) and low power consumption (lower than the radar solution), is gradually emerging.

The research scope mainly covers:

The installation, market size, model cases, etc. of smart doors, including electric suction doors, automatic opening doors, frameless doors, hidden electric door handles, double doors without B-pillars, electric sliding doors, etc.;

The system structure, highlight functions, supply chain, competitive landscape, installation, market size and supply of electric tailgates, kick-activated tailgates, AR smart tailgates, etc.;

Intelligent entry methods: PEPS, mobile APP, digital key, gesture recognition, face recognition, voice control, fingerprint recognition, finger vein recognition, touch recognition, password lock, etc.

Lightweight smart door and sealing strip market: lightweight door technology and solutions; door sealing strip market size, production technology, competitive landscape and suppliers;

Smart door application by OEMs: smart door solutions of Tesla, ZEEKR, BMW, etc.;

Smart door suppliers: smart door products of Brose, Magna, Dongjian, Minth, Yanfeng, etc., and models supported by them.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Intelligent Door Market

1.1 Overview of Door System

1.2 Introduction to Intelligent Doors

1.3 Important Components of Intelligent Doors

1.4 Door Styling Design

1.5 Highlight Functions of Intelligent Doors

1.6 Intelligent Door Industry Chain

1.7 Intelligent Door Market Size

1.8 Intelligent Door Competitive Landscape

1.9 Function Comparison between Major Intelligent Door Vendors

1.10 Door Control Module

1.11 Door Structure

1.12 DOW



2 Intelligent Door Access Modes

2.1 Overview of Intelligent Door Access Modes

2.2 PEPS

2.3 APP-controlled Doors

2.4 Digital Key Access

2.5 Gesture Recognition Access

2.6 Face Recognition Access

2.7 Voice Access

2.8 Fingerprint Recognition Access

2.9 Finger Vein Recognition Access

2.10 Touch Access

2.11 Password Lock Access



3 Intelligent Door Market Segments

3.1 Electric Suction Doors

3.2 Automatic Opening and Closing of Doors

3.3 Frameless Doors

3.4 Hidden Electric Door Handles

3.5 Suicide Doors without B-pillar

3.6 Electric Side Sliding Doors

3.7 Smart B-pillar



4 Electric Tailgate Market

4.1 Introduction to Electric Tailgates

4.2 Drive Modes of Electric Tailgates

4.3 Highlights of Electric Tailgates

4.4 Electric Tailgate Supply Chain

4.5 Competitive Landscape of Electric Tailgates

4.6 Electric Tailgate Installations and Installation Rate

4.7 Sensor-based Opening Function Installations and Installation Rate of Electric Tailgates

4.8 Position Memory Function Installations and Installation Rate of Electric Tailgates

4.9 Electric Tailgate Market Size

4.10 Models with Electric Tailgates (Domestic)

4.11 Models with Electric Tailgates (Overseas)

4.12 Kick-activated Electric Tailgates

4.13 AR Smart Tailgates



5 Lightweight Intelligent Door and Sealing Strip Market

5.1 Lightweight Doors

5.2 Door Sealing Strip



Intelligent Door System Suppliers

6.1 OEMs' Layout in Intelligent Access Modes

6.2 Features of OEMs' Intelligent Doors

Tesla

Jaguar Land Rover

Genesis

HiPhi

Hongqi

ZEEKR

Lexus

BMW

Hyper

MG Cyberster

STERRA ES

Yangwang U9

Neta S

Brose Group

Magna

Edscha

Continental

Aisin

Hyundai Mobis

Dongjian Technology

Minth Group

Yanfeng

Bethel Automotive Safety Systems

HI-LEX

Tuopu Group

Changzhou Kaicheng

Kiekert AG

HMC

Ziezone Auto Parts

Antolin

