Virtune AB (Publ) ("Virtune") has completed the monthly rebalancing for December 2024 of its Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP

Stockholm, 2nd of January 2024 - Today Virtune announces that it has finalized its monthly rebalancing for Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ISIN code SE0023260716, TICKER: VIRALT).



In addition to the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP, Virtune's product portfolio includes:



Virtune Bitcoin ETP

Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP

Virtune Staked Solana

Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP

Virtune XRP ETP

Virtune Avalanche ETP

Virtune Chainlink ETP

Virtune Arbitrum ETP

Virtune Polygon ETP

Virtune Staked Cardano ETP

Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP





Index allocation as of 30th of December (before rebalancing)

Index allocation as of 30th of December (after rebalancing):

In connection with this month's rebalancing, there is no change in the crypto assets included in the index. Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP outcome for December was: -20.19%.





The rebalancing is carried out according to the index that the ETP tracks, the Virtune Vinter Crypto Altcoin Index, and this is the 2nd rebalancing since the product was listed on the 4th of November 2024. The purpose of the monthly rebalancing is to reset the weights of each crypto asset to provide equal-weighted exposure to altcoins.





In December, the crypto market experienced mixed performance. XRP and Chainlink outperformed most major crypto assets, with gains of +6.94% and +5.08%. Meanwhile, altcoins like Cardano showed a decline of -21.8%.





The performance of the crypto assets included in Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP in December:

XRP: +6.94%

Chainlink: +5.08%

Uniswap +3.30%

Litecoin +0.17%

Solana: -20.5%

Avalanche: -20.6%

Cardano: -21.8%





Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP is the first of its kind in the Nordic region. It includes up to 10 leading alternative crypto assets (altcoins), excluding Bitcoin and Ethereum, that are part of the Nasdaq Crypto Index. Each altcoin is equally weighted to promote diversification, this structure allows investors to gain broad exposure to crypto assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum without being heavily concentrated in any single crypto asset.



Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges.

With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.



Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.