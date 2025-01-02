United Kingdom Facility Management (FM) Market Report 2024-2030: Technology, Sustainability, Workplace Optimization, and User Experience Drive Transformational Growth

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Facility Management Market, United Kingdom, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes the UK facility management (FM) market insights and revenue from end-user contracts, which includes the outsourced FM market (excluding in-house FM services). The market has returned to robust revenue growth following the shockwave from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The UK FM is forecast to see a healthy 3.0% CAGR from 2024 to 2030.
However, the pandemic's impact continues to be felt in working patterns and facility utilization. Just as the UK FM market had largely recovered from COVID-19-related disruptions, high inflation and low economic growth are new factors affecting growth. High inflation is increasing prices and revenues. However, while inflation will continue driving revenue expansion, it is forcing up costs and pressuring service providers' margins. Tight margins and skill requirements mean that partnerships, collaborations, and M&As will become commonplace.
Nonetheless, there is an increased focus on sustainability, technology deployment, and workplace solutions, as the UK market represents one of the world's leading markets in innovation and transformation. Therefore, increased technology use and new business models will lead FM companies to acquire data analytics capabilities to complement excellence in service delivery.
Key Topics Covered:
Scope and Segmentation
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation by Service Type
- Segmentation by Customer Sector
- Segmentation by Contract Type
- FM Service Spectrum by Contract Type
Transformation in the UK Facility Management Industry
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the UK Facility Management (FM) Industry
Growth Environment
- Key Findings and the CEO's 360-degree Perspective
- UK FM Market in Numbers
- UK FM Market Segmentation
- UK FM Market Growth by Segment
- 5 Main Pillars of FM Transformation
- UK FM Market Trends
- Predictions and Conclusions
Ecosystem in the UK Facility Management Industry
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors by Service Background
- Key Competitors by HQ Location/Parent Group Nationality
- Competitive Outlook for FM in the United Kingdom
- Revenue Market Share
- Leading FM Suppliers by Service Type
- Companies to Watch in 2024
- Recent M&A Deals in the UK FM Market
Growth Generator in the UK Facility Management Market
- Summary of the UK FM Market Growth Outlook
- UK FM Market Overview
- Top 5 FM Developments, 2024-2030
- Future FM Trends
- UK FM Universe: Total Addressable Market
- UK FM Universe: Benchmarking Against Other European Countries
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Economic Uncertainty in the United Kingdom: Areas of Impact
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Contract Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Contract Type
- Revenue by Service Type
- Revenue Forecast by Service Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type
- FM Market by Service Type across Customer Sectors
- Market Growth Outlook by Service Type
- FM Market by Customer Sector
- Revenue Forecast by Customer Sector
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Sector
- FM Market by Contract Type across Customer Sectors
- Market Growth Outlook by Customer Sector
- FM Market by Region
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Decarbonization and Net Zero
- Growth Opportunity 2: Customer Sector Alignment
- Growth Opportunity 3: User Experience and Hospitality Services
- Growth Opportunity 4: Supporting Customers' ESG Strategies
- Growth Opportunity 5: Workplace Technology and Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 6: Digital Transformation and AI for FM
- Growth Opportunity 7: Remote FM Services
- Growth Opportunity 8: Healthy and Sustainable Buildings
- Growth Opportunity 9: Business Productivity and Organizational Resilience
- Growth Opportunity 10: Service Integration and IFM
Appendix & Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5mzixw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.