Cell and Gene Therapies Current and Future Landscape 2025-2030

The global CGT market is expected to reach sales of $76.03 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 44%, driven by gene-modified cell therapies and gene therapies.



The development of CGTs in oncology is still focused on blood cancers, but there are many solid tumor basket trials in Phase I and II. In hematology, four indications are the main focus for R&D: B-thalassemia, SCD, hemophilia A, and hemophilia and B.

In the CNS disorders CGT space, the current focus is on rare diseases. However, in the pipeline, neurodegenerative diseases such as AD, PD and MS, are the primary industry focus. A similar trend in was noted in ophthalmology, specifically focused on rare diseases. However, larger indications such as AMD and glaucoma account for a vast number of pipeline therapies.



There will continue to be a need for greater flexibility and a more nuanced approach in cost-effectiveness assessments for CGTs.



Partnership deal-making between large pharma and biotechs has been the favored deal type as a shift in alternative sources to secure capital for CGT drug development. Oncology, CNS, and ophthalmology have had the biggest increases in venture funding over the past few years.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview - Cell and Gene Therapy Landscape

1.1. CGT Landscape - Market Size

1.2. What is Cell and Gene Therapy?

1.3. CGT Landscape - Market Size by Molecule Type

1.4. CGT Landscape - Market Size by Therapy Area

1.5. CGT Landscape - Key Players (2023 Versus 2030)

1.6. CGT Landscape - Key Therapies of Top 10 Players (Prescription Sales)

2. Deep-Dive into the CGT Landscape - Oncology and Hematology

2.1. CGT in Oncology Overview

2.2. CGT in Oncology Overview - Allogeneic Versus Autologous Cell Therapies

2.3. CGT in Hematology Overview

2.4. CGT in Hematology Overview - Marketed Profiles

2.5. Hemophilia Gene Therapies Provide Unmatched Long-Term Bleed Protection Despite More Stringent Eligibility

2.6. Leading Players Have Adopted Similar Messaging and Marketing Strategies

2.7. Medical Needs in Hemophilia A and B Are Not Adequately Addressed

2.8. Major Players Intensify Hemophilia Competition Within One Year's Time

2.9. Hemophilia CGT Segment Is Expected to Pass $2.14 Billion by 2029

2.10. Hemophilia CGT Landscape Is Mixed With Developers of Different Sizes

2.11. Key Takeaways

3. Deep-Dive into the CGT Landscape - Central Nervous System Disorders

3.1. Executive Summary

3.2. History of the Development of CGT in Central Nervous System Disorders

3.3. Marketed Product Profiles

3.4. Commercial Activities of Marketed CGTs in Central Nervous System Disorders

3.5. Challenges and Opportunities in CGT in Central Nervous System Disorders

3.6. Top 20 Central Nervous System Disorders with CGT Development

3.7. Top Five Central Nervous System Disorders with the Most CGT Pipeline Assets

3.8. Additional Players Expected to Join the Competition Within Five Years

3.9. CGT Candidates Have Lower Likelihood of Approval and Phase Transition Success Rate Versus Indication Benchmarks

3.10. Key Takeaways

4. Deep-Dive into the CGT Landscape - Ophthalmology

4.1. Executive Summary

4.2. History of the Development of CGT Therapies in Ophthalmology

4.3. Marketed Product Profiles

4.4. Commercial Activities of Marketed CGTs in Ophthalmology

4.5. Challenges and Opportunities in CGT in Ophthalmology

4.6. Top 20 Ophthalmology Indications with CGT Development

4.7. Top Five Ophthalmology Indications with the Most CGT Pipeline Assets

4.8. Additional Players Expected to Join the Competition Within Five Years

4.9. CGT Candidates Typically Have Lower LoA and PTSR Versus Indication Benchmarks

4.10. Key Takeaways

5. CGT Landscape -Pricing and Reimbursement Challenges and Access

5.1. Casgevy - The World's First CRISPR-Based Gene Editing Therapy to be Approved

5.2. Casgevy's Route to Patient Access - Challenges and Opportunities

5.3. France - First to Grant (Early) Patient Access to Casgevy via the Autorisation d'Acces Precoce System

5.4. UK - Interim NHS Managed Access to Casgevy via the Innovative Medicines Fund

5.5. Current Challenges in Conducting Health Technology Assessments for CGTs

5.6. Future Challenges in Conducting Health Technology Assessments for CGTs

5.7. Innovative Payment Model Types with Potential for CGTs in the Future

5.8. Key Takeaways

6. CGT Landscape - Deals, Financials, and Valuations

6.1. Deals Landscape - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances of CGT by Region

6.2. Deals Landscape - Recent Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances in CGT for 2024

6.3. Deals Landscape - Top Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances in CGT for 2024

6.4. Private Companies Show Signs of Venture Financing Recovery

6.5. Downturn in CGT Investment Continues in 2024

6.6. US NIH SBIR/STTR Grant Funding Increases for CGT

6.7. Less Acquisition Spend as More Private Companies Go Public

6.8. CGT IPOs Completed in 2024, but Number Remains Low

6.9. Higher Trial Cost Estimates Remain for Gene Therapies

6.10. Average Venture Capital Deal Amount by Lead Asset's Molecule Type ($ Million)

6.11. Oncology Remains the Top Therapy Area for Venture Financing

6.12. Key Takeaways

7. CGT Landscape - Key Takeaways

