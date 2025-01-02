Data Center Networking Research Report 2024-2029: Virtualization and IoT Expansion Open New Revenue Avenues, Expansion Driven by Rising SD-WAN and Cloud Adoption

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Networking Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Hardware (Network Switches, Routers), Software (Network Management & Monitoring, SDN, NFV), End User and Region - Global Industry Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The data center networking market is expected to grow from USD 37.6 billion in 2024 to USD 64.2 billion by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 11.3% during the forecast period. AI and ML integrations will boost market demand.

The report will help market leaders and new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall data center networking market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. It provides detailed market trends, a competitive landscape, market size, forecasts, and analysis of the key players in the data center networking market.





Some of the significant vendors offering data center networking solutions and services across the globe include NVIDIA (US), Arista Networks (US), Dell (US), Cisco (US), Huawei (China), Broadcom (US), HPE (US), Nokia (Finland), Intel (US) ZTE (China), Extreme Networks (US), Edgecore Networks (Taiwan), Lenovo (China), Juniper Networks (US), F5 (US), A10 (US), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), NETGEAR (US), 6WIND (France), H3C (China), Kaloom Networks (Canada), Pica8 (US), Arrcus (US), Larch Networks (Israel), ZPE Systems (US), Nuage Networks (US), and Netris (US).



As per hardware, the network switches hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



Switches in the data center networking market are vital in controlling the volume of traffic between the interconnectivity of hosts, servers, systems of storage, and other network elements so that the delivery of data packets can take place and congestion on the network is relieved. In data centers, which are becoming larger and more complex, the demand for high-performance network switches has increased to keep up with rises in data volumes and the requirement for link connections that are faster and more reliable.



Networking switches aim to provide high data rates with minimal delay time, high port densities, and switching fabrics while supporting protocols, including Ethernet Fiber Channels. These switches are classified as core, distribution, and access and are essential in effectively running a network; this is further compounded by two factors of SDN for international carriers and improved scalability. When data centers grow, incorporate new technologies, and quickly increase data loads, network switches are still necessary for constructing reliable and scalable architectures when implementing data workloads, improving performance, and protecting a constantly changing network.



As per software, the software-defined networking segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the study period.



Software-defined Networking has evolved the data center networking market by separating network control from forwarding functions, enabling centralized management and dynamic programmability. This architectural shift provides more agility and scalability of the system and network by automating the network services to route traffic and efficiently use the available resources. SDN helps address the policy and security application in the network, which means that all policies and security standards are implemented uniformly across the network and are easily monitored.



Supporting technologies such as cloud computing, virtualization, and IoT, SDN fosters innovation and rapid service deployment while reducing reliance on costly proprietary hardware, resulting in significant cost savings. Combined with network virtualization, it escalates scalability and efficiency; the policy control authority increases security and compliance. As data centers grow in scale and complexity, SDN's ability to adapt and meet evolving demands drives its rapid adoption. It establishes it as a pivotal technology in the data center networking market.



As per services, support and maintenance holds the largest share during the forecast period.



The data center networking market support services must be accorded to data centers so that they may run smoothly and efficiently. Due to their growing complexity, such services are critical in monitoring, troubleshooting, and fixing network problems, optimizing performance, and orchestrating new technology into data center networks. They comprise the running execution processes, such as software and hardware upgrades, and periodic cyclical checks to avoid failure and meet specific operation requirements in the industry.

Managed services include help desk support, remote support, and on-site support services critical to addressing technical issues and reducing business operations downtime. It indicates that the organizations invest heavily to safeguard against disruptions, comply with service level agreements (SLAs), and ensure a robust and efficient data center ecosystem.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of critical drivers (growing adoption of SD-WAN solutions to enhance connectivity, growing adoption of cloud computing models to enhance scalability, increasing data traffic and bandwidth boosting the adoption of data center networking components, increase in digitalization and business automation practices), restraints (high capex and ongoing opex speeding down the growth of data center networking market), opportunities (investments in data center networking technologies to drive the market growth, growing adoption of 5G for high-speed connectivity and performance, growing adoption of virtualization technologies to optimize resource utilization, growth of IoT devices), and challenges (need for robust data security measures, lack of skilled workforce impacting the development of data center networking market, inefficient capacity planning to impact network performance) influencing the growth of the data center networking market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the data center networking market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the data center networking market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the data center networking market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and NVIDIA (US), Arista Networks (US), Dell (US), Cisco (US), Huawei (China), Broadcom (US), HPE (US), Nokia (Finland), Intel (US) and ZTE (China) among others in the data center networking market.

