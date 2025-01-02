Jackery to Unveil Bold New Vision at CES 2025

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery , a global leader in sustainable energy solutions, is set to electrify CES 2025 with the unveiling of a bold new vision for the future of renewable energy. The announcement, which includes the debut of a new slogan and an expanded portfolio of innovative solar generators for both home and outdoor use, marks a defining moment in the company’s evolution. This milestone underscores Jackery’s commitment to advancing renewable energy through cutting-edge technology designed to meet modern energy needs.

“Jackery has grown from a trusted provider of portable solar generators to a leader in comprehensive home and outdoor energy solutions,” said Jack Sun, CEO of Jackery. “We are thrilled to showcase our vision for sustainable and independent energy at CES 2025. This year, we’re unveiling innovations that not only keep pace with, but also anticipate, the evolving needs of households and adventurers seeking smarter, greener energy solutions.”

Jackery’s Journey: Pioneering Renewable Energy Solutions

Since its founding, Jackery has redefined what’s possible in renewable energy solutions, evolving from a pioneer of portable solar generators to a trusted leader in comprehensive energy independence. By delivering innovative and reliable products, Jackery has enabled individuals and families to adopt sustainable living—whether securing their homes, venturing off the grid, or meeting everyday energy needs. This forward-thinking approach has solidified Jackery’s reputation as a brand synonymous with dependability and progress.

A Year of Milestones



2024 marked a year of extraordinary growth for Jackery, driven by remarkable milestones and groundbreaking product launches. The introduction of the Solar Generator 5000 Plus and Smart Transfer Switch set a new benchmark for portable and home-tied energy storage, offering a modular 5kWh-60kWh capacity range customizable for even the most demanding home power scenarios. Alongside these, the compact yet powerful Explorer 2000v2 and Explorer 1000v2 models deliver sustainable, uninterrupted backup power in portable form factors versatile enough to meet the energy needs of households of all sizes as well as on-the-go lifestyles.

Redefining Energy Independence at CES 2025

At CES 2025, Jackery will showcase its expanded portfolio of solar generators and renewable energy solutions, including new technologies aimed at enhancing energy capture, storage, and delivery. These advancements reflect Jackery’s ongoing commitment to staying ahead of the curve and addressing diverse energy needs with user-friendly, future-focused products.

In addition to its flagship products, Jackery is set to unveil a preview of next-generation renewable home energy solutions at CES, further expanding its commitment to create the most innovative, user-friendly, and reliable alternative energy solutions that provide peace of mind and energy independence. These new innovations promise to blend functionality with elegance, offering greater energy capture, storage capacity, enhanced durability, and seamless smart-home integration.

Jackery’s presence at CES will offer a hands-on look at its new and existing technologies, emphasizing the brand’s mission to seamlessly integrate renewable energy into daily life. With a growing lineup of home and portable solutions, Jackery is poised to lead the next chapter of renewable energy innovation.

Jackery invites media, retail partners, industry professionals, and all CES attendees to experience its innovations firsthand at Booth 9815, located in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

For more information about Jackery and its lineup of solar generators, visit www.jackery.com . Stay connected with us for live updates during CES 2025 by following on social media at @JackeryUSA.

About Jackery:

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products from compact 100W units to robust 123kWh energy storage systems for whole-home backup, Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions, Jackery prioritizes convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. Jackery products have generated a potential of 761 million kWh of renewable energy, reducing 758.4 tons of carbon emissions and fostering a greener, more resilient future for individuals and communities. To learn more, check out Jackery on Facebook , Instagram , X , YouTube , and LinkedIn .