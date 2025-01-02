Revolutionising Holiday Planning: SelfCatering.co.uk Surpasses 30,000 Properties

Lightwater, Surrey, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SelfCatering.co.uk, the UK’s premier website for finding holiday cottages and self-catering properties, is thrilled to announce a major milestone. The platform now boasts an impressive collection of over 30,000 properties across England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Ireland, providing holidaymakers with an unparalleled range of options for their next getaway.

Designed with convenience and choice in mind, SelfCatering.co.uk allows users to search for the perfect holiday property by location, ensuring that every guest can find their ideal stay. The platform also caters to niche preferences, offering filters for pet-friendly properties, making it easier than ever for dog owners to plan their next adventure without leaving their furry friends behind.

A Comprehensive Holiday Solution

SelfCatering.co.uk’s extensive database includes properties ranging from cosy countryside cottages and coastal retreats to urban apartments and luxurious family-sized homes. This diversity ensures that every type of holidaymaker, from couples seeking a romantic escape to families planning a group celebration, can find their dream accommodation.

“We’re incredibly proud to have reached this milestone of over 30,000 properties,” said Richard Young, founder of SelfCatering.co.uk. “Our mission has always been to make holiday planning seamless and enjoyable. With our vast selection and user-friendly search tools, we’re helping people across the UK and beyond discover the perfect place to create lasting memories.”

Perfectly Tailored Experiences

The site’s powerful search functionality makes it easy for users to explore properties by region, accommodation type, and amenities. Whether it’s a dog-friendly escape in the Lake District, a seaside break in Cornwall, or a cultural getaway in Dublin, SelfCatering.co.uk brings thousands of options to users’ fingertips.

Supporting Local Tourism

By connecting travellers with unique properties across the UK and Ireland, SelfCatering.co.uk is proud to support local tourism and communities. Each booking helps to boost the local economy and promote the distinct charm of these regions, ensuring sustainable travel practices.

Start Your Adventure Today

Holidaymakers can visit www.selfcatering.co.uk to start exploring the vast array of properties available. With such a wide selection and intuitive search options, finding the perfect property has never been easier.

About SelfCatering.co.uk

SelfCatering.co.uk is the UK’s leading online platform for holiday cottages and self-catering properties. With over 30,000 listings across England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Ireland, the website offers travellers an extensive selection of properties to suit every need and preference. The platform is committed to simplifying holiday planning and promoting local tourism.

