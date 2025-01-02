Brandon Hall Group Opens 2025 HCM Excellence Awards Program

Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent research and analyst firm focused on Human Capital Management, has officially opened its 2025 HCM Excellence Awards program. Organizations can now submit entries through April 11, 2025.

Now in its 32nd year, the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards, often referred to as the "Academy Awards" of Human Capital Management, recognize the best organizations worldwide that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results.

The 2025 program features award opportunities across several critical areas:

Learning and Development

Talent Management

Talent Acquisition

Leadership Development

Human Resources

Sales Performance

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Future of Work

"The Excellence Awards recognize organizations that are leading the way in innovation and driving significant business results through their human capital management initiatives," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group's Chief Operating Officer and leader of the Excellence Awards Program. "We're excited to see this year's submissions showcasing how organizations are transforming their workplaces and driving performance through their people."

Organizations can submit entries at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/ where they can also view the full list of award categories and access past winners for inspiration. The site provides comprehensive details about the application process, category descriptions, and judging criteria.

Additionally, Brandon Hall Group will celebrate the 2024 Excellence Award winners at its annual Awards Gala taking place January 29th at the Hilton West Palm Beach.

The program attracts applications from organizations around the world, including small, medium, large, and global enterprises, as well as government, not-for-profits, and associations. Entries are evaluated by an international panel of independent industry experts and Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives.

For more information about the Excellence Awards program, visit https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/ or contact awards@brandonhall.com.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group™ is the home of the HCM Excellence Awards® - the most prestigious and sought-after awards in Human Capital Management. For over 30 years, these awards have set the gold standard in recognizing organizations for innovative HCM practices across Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Human Resources, Sales Performance, and Technology.

Known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management," our awards programs attract entrants from leading corporations worldwide. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process by an international panel of veteran industry experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts.

The HCM Excellence Awards® program, along with our Technology Excellence Awards and Excellence in Action Awards, provides comprehensive recognition across all aspects of Human Capital Management while sharing best practices that drive the industry forward.