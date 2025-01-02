Permanent Green Card Petition Approved for Investor in CMB Regional Centers Hôtel Swexan Project

DALLAS, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced the first approval of petition I-829 for an investor in its Group 66 – Hôtel Swexan project. Approval of the I-829 petition is the final step in the EB-5 visa process for immigrant investors to be issued a permanent green card (conditions removed) and achieve permanent residency in the United States.

“We are thrilled at yet another successful approval of an investor’s I-829 petition, which is arguably the most significant milestone in their EB-5 journey: the removal of conditions on their permanent green card,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “We’re proud to have been a part of this process and look forward to continuing to support our investors in their pursuit of permanent residency in the United States.”

The USCIS has approved over 5,500 I-526 petitions for conditional green cards and nearly 3,000 I-829 petitions for permanent green cards in connection with CMB partnerships.* In its more than 25 years of experience in the EB-5 industry, CMB has repaid over $1.3 billion USD to its investors.

Located in Dallas, Texas, Hôtel Swexan is a 134-room luxury boutique hotel, which includes boardrooms, a ballroom, and event space. After just one year, Hôtel Swexan was selected for the 2024 Condé Nast Readers' Choice Awards, which recognized the hotel for its “blend of European elegance and Texas charm, award-winning dining, and stunning Japanese architecture.”

*I-526/I-526E and I-829 approvals are audited on a quarterly basis by Forvis Mazars, LLP, a third-party national accounting firm.

CMB Regional Centers (CMB) has been a leader in the EB-5 industry for over 25 years, with its first regional center designation approved in 1997. Since then, CMB has assisted over 6,400 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States. CMB currently maintains a 100% project approval rate on partnerships that have undergone United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) adjudication. To date, CMB has repaid over $1.3 billion USD to investors.

To learn more about CMB, the EB-5 program, and Group 89 please visit the CMB website or contact us directly at info@cmbeb5visa.com.