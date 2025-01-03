Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 26 December 2024 to 1 January 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024, Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 26 December 2024 to 1 January 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 33 346 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 26 December 2024 to 1 January 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
26 December 2024Euronext Brussels
 MTF CBOE
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
27 December 2024Euronext Brussels8 00033.0533.3232.82264 400
 MTF CBOE4 00033.0533.3432.80132 200
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
30 December 2024Euronext Brussels8 00032.7332.9832.40261 840
 MTF CBOE4 00032.7133.0032.42130 840
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
31 December 2024Euronext Brussels6 27932.8233.3432.44206 077
 MTF CBOE3 06732.9333.3432.46100 996
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
1 January 2025Euronext Brussels
 MTF CBOE
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 33 34632.8833.3432.401 096 353

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 801 shares during the period from 26 December 2024 to 1 January 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 801 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 26 December 2024 to 1 January 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
26 December 202400.000.000.000
27 December 202480032.9033.0032.8026 320
30 December 20242 00032.6632.9032.4065 320
31 December 2024132.6632.6632.6633
1 January 202500.000.000.000
Total2 801   91 673


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
26 December 202400.000.000.000
27 December 202420033.2033.2033.206 640
30 December 202420033.0033.0033.006 600
31 December 20242 40132.9533.4032.6679 113
1 January 202500.000.000.000
Total2 801   92 353

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 405 shares.

On 31 December 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 235 087 own shares, or 4.12% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

