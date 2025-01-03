2024 Research Report: Water Meter Market Set for Significant Growth, Reaching $26.46 Billion by 2033, Driven by Smart City Initiatives, Rapid Urbanization, Robust Investments in Water Infrastructure

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Meter Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The water meter industry has witnessed substantial growth, achieving a market value of nearly $14.04 billion as of 2023. With a consistent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since 2018, the market is predicted to further expand to $18.97 billion by 2028, and subsequently to $26.46 billion by 2033. This growth trajectory is fueled by progressive factors such as smart city initiatives, rapid urbanization, robust investments in water infrastructure, and the rise in industrial activities. Nevertheless, the costs associated with the installation and maintenance of smart meters have posed challenges to market growth.

Segmentation Trends



The market segmentation highlights two prominent product types: mechanical and smart water meters. Mechanical water meters currently dominate the industry with a 73.3% market share in 2023. However, smart water meters are forecasted to experience accelerated growth, with a projected CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. Application-wise, the residential segment leads the market, accounting for 75.2% of the total market share in 2023. Yet, moving forward, the industrial segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2023 and 2028.

Regional Insights



Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region reigns as the largest contributor to the water meter market, with a commanding 33.7% market share in 2023, followed by North America and Western Europe. Interestingly, both Asia-Pacific and Western Europe are expected to lead in terms of growth rate, at CAGRs of 6.7% and 6.3% respectively.

Competitive Landscape



The global water meter market is identified as relatively fragmented, with an array of small players comprising its competitive atmosphere. As of 2023, the ten leading companies collectively captured a 22.23% share of the global market. Future Opportunities



In regards to product-type segmentation, the mechanical water meter segment presents significant commercial prospects, poised to add $3.07 billion to the market by 2028. Application-wise, the residential segment offers lucrative opportunities, projected to increment global sales by $3.76 billion by the same year. On a country level, the United States is expected to lead in market gains, with a notable projected increase of $1.34 billion.

Market Strategies for Advancement



Strategies that align with market trends include the adoption of IoT for advanced water monitoring, the development of wireless and prepaid water meters, and the innovation of ultrasonic smart water meters. Companies are also recommended to focus on leveraging advanced technologies, expanding into emerging markets while sustaining efforts in developed ones, offering competitive pricing, and targeting industrial end-users. The firms operating within the water meter domain are encouraged to capitalize on these growth strategies to ensure their competitive edge and to further enhance the efficiency and sustainability of global water management practices.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 238 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $26.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

Badger Meter, Inc.

Mueller Water Products Inc

Xylem Inc.

Kamstrup A/S

Ningbo Water Meter Co Ltd.

Aichi Tokei Denki Co

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Landis+Gyr

Roper Technologies, Inc.

Itron Inc.

Unabiz pte ltd.

Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co., Ltd

Cranberry Analytics Private Limited.

ABB India

Hangzhou Laison Technology co. ltd.

Peltek

Apator

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Honeywell Elster

Aclara Technologies

Arad Group

Sensus

Jiangxi Sanchuan

Severn Trent plc.

Telefonica Tech

Veolia Water

E. ON

EQT AB

Landustrie Sneek BV

Royal Eijkelkamp

Delta-T Devices Ltd.

Aerzener Maschinenfabrik

Fecosan S. QED Environmental Systems

iSAtech Wate

ZENNER International GmbH & Co

Vestra

Sontex SA

B Meters Metering Solutions

Mueller Water Products

Neptune Technology Group Inc.

Master Meter, Inc.

Metron-Farnier LLC

Trilliant Trenton Water Works (TWW)

Agua y Saneamientos Argentinos

Star Measure

Accell Solutions - Unidade Americana

Romy Water Group

Hydrometer Brazil

Hidrocontrol S.A.

Maderas Hnos. Ltda.

Sabesp

Isotron Chile S.A.

Bin Moosa & Daly Limited

Kamstrup Middle East FZC

DMC International

Alderley FZE

Halawa Tax Meter

Newterra, Ltd.

Spire Metering Technology

Idrica

Munters

Esli Water Treatment Company

Iran Water Meter Co.

Saudi Meters Company

TAQA

Water Utility Solutions

Deelin Projects

Precision Meters (Pty) Ltd.

Willz Plumbing

JCP Plumbing

Indecx Instrumentation

Flotron

Free Rain

Dayliff water meter

Maji Milele

Danco

Guyana Water Inc.

Lesira-Teq

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wzer2v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment