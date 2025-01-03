Food Enzymes Market Expected To Reach USD 4.1 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR 6.30% | Introspective Market Research

United Kingdom, London, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introspective Market Research is excited to announce the launch of its latest publication, the "Food Enzymes Market" report. This in-depth examination shows that the worldwide Food Enzymes Market, valued at USD 2.4 Billion in 2023, is anticipated to increase substantially and reach USD 4.1 Billion by 2032. This strong growth translates to a solid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.30% from 2024 to 2032.

Enzymes are naturally occurring proteins that enhance biochemical reactions. They can be obtained by extraction from plants or animals or by fermentation from microorganisms. They are normally added to perform a technological function in the manufacture, processing, preparation, and treatment of a wide range of foods.

In food production, food enzymes have a number of advantages: They can be used as alternatives to traditional chemical-based technology, and can replace synthetic chemicals in many processes. Such uses can improve the environmental performance of production processes, through lower energy consumption and biodegradability. They are more specific in their action than synthetic chemicals. Therefore, processes which utilise enzymes have fewer side reactions and waste by-products, resulting in higher-quality purified products.

They perform a technological function for a wide range of raw materials during the processing of food commodities or food ingredients. Examples include the breakdown of cell walls of fruits to help extract juices or to convert starch into sugars during alcohol production. The industrial extraction of food enzymes and their increasing application in food processing call for their safety assessment.

Prominent Drivers of the Food Enzymes Market

Biotechnological Advancements to Support

The advancements in biotechnology for the improvement of the enzyme production process are considerably driving the growth of the market. Modern biotechnology has already established techniques that allow the development of safe and efficient microbial hosts to be utilized in the production of various enzymes. Modern technology made it possible to produce inadequate quantity which was otherwise not possible by conventional extraction techniques using host microbes or any other raw materials. The development of recent genetic techniques that enable DNA modifications in various microbial strains for the production of the desired enzyme has led to enzymes with superior functional properties. The key food enzyme manufacturers are focusing on technological expansion to capitalize on the growing demand from different sectors of the food industry.

Increasing Awareness of the Health Benefits of Digestive Enzymes

Consumers around the world are becoming increasingly aware of the value of nutritious foods. This nutritional understanding is linked to growing development, pollution, health difficulties, and changing food patterns.

The need for nutritious food has also increased due to government initiatives to teach rural residents about nutrition, the growing number of working women and qualified individuals, and the lack of time for meal preparation. The need for nutrient-dense food rose at the same time that the population of Asia-Pacific countries grew, new food categories were introduced, Western goods became more widely available, and the number of nuclear families increased.

Each of these contributing factors drives the requirement for enzymes from nutritional food product manufacturers, as products manufactured with enzymes have high levels of nutrients and aid in food digestion which assists in the breakdown of food products into recombinant proteins, lipids, and carbohydrates o provide nourishment.

Challenges in the Food Enzymes Market

Changes in Food Enzyme Safety Regulations

Food enzyme’ means a product obtained from plants, animals or microorganisms or products thereof including a product received by a fermentation process using microorganisms. Before January 2009, food enzymes other than those used as food additives were not regulated as processing aids under the legislation of the Member States. On 20 January 2009, Regulation (EC) No 1332/2008 on food enzymes came into force. This Regulation applies to enzymes that are added to food to perform a technological function in the manufacture, processing, preparation, treatment, packaging, transport, or storage of such food, including enzymes used as processing aids. Regulation (EC) No 1331/20082 established the European Union (EU) procedures for the safety assessment and the authorization procedure of food additives, food enzymes and food flavorings. The use of a food enzyme shall be authorized only if it is demonstrated that;

It does not pose a safety concern to the health of the consumer at the level of use proposed;

There is a reasonable technological need;

Its use does not mislead the consumer.





Key Manufacturers

Market key players and organizations within a specific industry or market that significantly influence its dynamics. Identifying these key players is essential for understanding competitive positioning, market trends, and strategic opportunities.

Associated British Foods Plc. (ABF) (UK)

Advanced Enzyme Technologies (India)

Amano Enzyme Co., Ltd (Japan)

BASF (Germany)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

DowDuPont (US)

Kerry Group (Ireland)

PLC (Denmark)

Novozymes (Denmark)

Royal DSM N.V (Netherland)

Aum Enzymes (India), and Others Key Player





Recent Development

In May 2023, Willow Biosciences Inc., a leading biotechnology company focused on revolutionizing industrial manufacturing of pure, consistent, and sustainable functional ingredients and Kalsec® Inc. (“Kalsec”), announced entry into a follow-on Master Services Agreement (the “MSA“) to develop an enzyme used in biocatalytic production of a new, advanced ingredient used in natural beverage applications.

In December 2023, Kerry Group plc ("Kerry"), the global taste & nutrition company, announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire part of the global lactase enzyme business of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (“Chr. Hansen”) and Novozymes A/S (“Novozymes”) (together the “Lactase Enzymes Business”) on a carve-out basis. This acquisition is subject to the European Commission approval of Kerry as a buyer and forms part of the Novozymes and Chr. Hansen merger approval process.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Type:

Carbohydrases hold the largest share as they are extensively used in various segments of the food industry. The major function of carbohydrates is to provide energy for bodily functions. This energy is needed to carry on body processes such as breathing, maintaining body temperature, and contraction and relaxation of the heart and muscles. Energy is also needed for physical activities. The brain, nerve cells, and developing red bloods cells can only use glucose for energy. Carbohydrases catalyze the breakdown of carbohydrates into simple sugars. The vast application of carbohydrates in the food industry is driving the growth of the segment.

By Application:

In the application of the Food Enzyme market, the bakery segment holds the major share due to the wise use of food enzymes in the bakery. Baking is a common name for the production of baked goods, such as bread, cake, pastries, biscuits, crackers, cookies, pies, and tortillas, where wheat flour is both the most essential ingredient and a key source of enzyme substrates for the product. Even though based on cereals other than wheat, baked goods such as gluten-free products or rye bread are also considered to be baked products. The growing demand for clean-label, organic, and high-quality bakery products in developed countries is driving the sales performance of the food enzymes.

By Region

Asia Pacific region leads the Food Enzyme market due to its rapidly increasing population, fueling urbanization and industrialization, resulting in shifts in paleo risk and an emergent focus on processed and convenience foods. Therefore, the trend of applying enzymes in food processing to enhance the quality, flavor, and nutritional content of such products is increasing.

Growing awareness about healthy food is also expected to prompt demand for food enzymes in emerging economies which in turn is anticipated to augment food enzyme market growth.

