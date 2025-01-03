Toobit Launches Toobit Mini App on Telegram, Joins TON Ecosystem

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, a leading global digital asset trading platform, today announces the launch of its titular Toobit Mini App. Built on Telegram, the mini app will provide the exchange's many users with new, gamified features as well as easier access to its core trading products.

One such new feature is Toobit Football. Exclusively available only on the exchange's Mini App, the mini-game will see players put into the shoes of a soccer superstar. As they sprint down the field, players must dodge tackles from opponents while collecting power-ups and points. Successful runs earn game coins, which not only determine leaderboard rankings but may also qualify players for future airdrops from collaborations with the exchange.

“Telegram now boasts 9.5 million monthly active users, with over 500 million people regularly using Mini Apps,” said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. “We believe the Toobit Mini App will not only enhance user engagement but also strengthen our integration within the TON ecosystem.”

Telegram is an integral part of the TON ecosystem. The latter currently sees over 100 million unique wallets, and is already home to a growing number of decentralized apps (dApps), which range from decentralized exchanges and gaming platforms to social media networks and content creation tools.

As a lightweight application that runs natively within Telegram, the Toobit Mini App will also serve as a one-stop trading hub for traders. Users will be able to effortlessly switch between the minigame and Toobit's trading products, including market tracking, trading, and its industry-leading copy trading features.

Currently invitation-only, the Toobit Mini App is undergoing rigorous beta testing and will soon be available to the general public. The exchange expects to roll out a series of promotional activities and reward mechanics once the Toobit Mini App launches on Telegram's Mini App store.

