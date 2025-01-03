Blaqclouds, Inc. Announces the Official Launch of ShopwithCrypto.io

ROBESONIA, Pa., Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leading innovator in blockchain technology, proudly announces the official launch of ShopwithCrypto.io, a revolutionary web platform that bridges the gap between cryptocurrency and everyday shopping. The platform will go live on January 3, 2025, at 2 PM Mountain Time, offering crypto enthusiasts an innovative way to purchase gift cards from thousands of merchants seamlessly.





What Sets ShopwithCrypto.io Apart?

ShopwithCrypto.io is not just another platform for buying gift cards with crypto—it is a transformative solution that combines advanced technology, user convenience, and unparalleled flexibility. Here are the key features that differentiate ShopwithCrypto.io from its competitors:

Multi-Token Compatibility: ShopwithCrypto.io supports over 250 cryptocurrencies, including major tokens from ETH, BNB, MATIC, and the ZEUS blockchain. This extensive compatibility ensures users have the freedom to shop with their preferred digital assets. Seamless Fiat Conversion: Purchases made with cryptocurrency are automatically converted to fiat currency to complete transactions with merchants. This streamlined process ensures instant payment settlement and a hassle-free experience for users. Powered by ZEUSXPay.io: The platform leverages the power of ZEUSXPay.io, enabling secure and efficient crypto transactions. All purchases settle using the ZEUS Blockchain, showcasing the platform’s commitment to innovation and ecosystem growth. Two-Tier Usability: Tier 1 users can use stablecoins for unlimited gift card purchases within a 24-hour period. Tier 2 users have the option to use a basket of altcoins for a fixed amount of gift card purchases within the same 24-hour period. This approach is designed to preserve the gift card float and enhance the spendability of stablecoins. Access to Thousands of Merchants: ShopwithCrypto.io connects users to a vast network of merchants via integration with Tango Gift Card APIs, giving them access to a wide variety of brands for shopping, dining, travel, and more. User Rewards and Benefits: ShopwithCrypto.io goes beyond transactions by offering exclusive rewards and benefits to users. Members can take advantage of loyalty programs and discounts, enhancing the value of their crypto.

Join Us in Shaping the Future of Crypto Commerce

“ShopwithCrypto.io is more than a platform; it’s a movement that brings cryptocurrency into mainstream commerce. By leveraging cutting-edge blockchain technology, we’re making it easier than ever for users to use their digital assets in everyday life,” said Marjorie Schaefer, CEO of Blaqclouds, Inc.

Crypto enthusiasts, merchants, and partners are encouraged to visit ShopwithCrypto.io on launch day and explore the future of crypto-powered shopping.

Mark your calendars and be part of the next big leap in crypto commerce. ShopwithCrypto.io is here to redefine how the world shops with cryptocurrency.

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds, Inc. is a leader in blockchain innovation, dedicated to creating solutions that connect users and businesses through decentralized technology. From decentralized exchanges to NFT platforms, Blaqclouds continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the crypto space.

About ZEUS Blockchain Partners, Inc.

ZEUS Blockchain Partners, Inc. is a Colorado-based blockchain technology company specializing in decentralized finance (DeFi) and scalable blockchain ecosystems. ZEUS has pioneered innovative blockchain applications, providing secure and efficient solutions for businesses and individuals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Blaqclouds, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

theAlley.io

Blaqclouds, Inc.

Email: hello@blaqclouds.io

Phone: 307-323-4430

Website: www.blaqclouds.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3969cc18-26c5-47f1-b00d-914d6f62328e