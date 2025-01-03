DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Rivers Casino Philadelphia Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Rivers Casino Philadelphia (“Rivers Casino”). Rivers Casino learned of suspicious activity on or about December 30, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.

About Rivers Casino Philadelphia

Rivers Casino Philadelphia is a gaming and entertainment venue on the Delaware River waterfront in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

What happened?

On or around December 30, 2024, Rivers Casino filed a notice with the Massachusetts Attorney General regarding a data breach. Rivers Casino discovered that an unauthorized party had accessed sensitive information stored by the company. In the notice, Rivers Casino disclosed that this intrusion resulted in the unauthorized access of consumers’ confidential information, including their names, Social Security numbers, and bank account details.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the Rivers Casino data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

