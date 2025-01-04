SILVACO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Silvaco Group, Inc. on Behalf of Silvaco Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Silvaco Group, Inc. (“Silvaco” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SVCO) on behalf of Silvaco stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Silvaco has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On or around May 8, 2024, Silvaco conducted its initial public offering ("IPO") of 6 million shares priced at $19.00 per share.

Then, on October 15, 2024, Silvaco issued a press release announcing preliminary unaudited revenue results for the third quarter of 2024 and updated its outlook for the full year 2024. Among other items, Silvaco lowered its full year revenue guidance to a range of $60 million to $63 million, compared to previous guidance of $63 million to $66 million, and lowered its year-over-year growth projection to a range of 10% to 16%, compared to previous guidance of 16% to 22%.

On this news, Silvaco's stock price fell $3.61 per share, or 32.64%, to close at $7.45 per share on October 16, 2024.

