Dassault Systèmes : Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — January 6, 2025

Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces that the following resources appeared on December 31, 2024 on the liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and updated on June 18, 2019:

671,015.00 Dassault Systèmes shares, and

€ 11,139,634.13 in cash.

It is reminded that:

1. at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:





0 Dassault Systèmes shares;





€ 10,000,000 in cash.

2. Pursuant to the amendment dated October 26, 2017, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 10,000,000 to € 15,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.





3. Pursuant to the amendment dated December 13, 2018, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 15,000,000 to € 20,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.





4. At the time of implementation of the new liquidity contract on June 18, 2019, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:





62,557 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and;

€ 17,496,140.38 in cash.





From July 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024 the following transactions have been carried out:

20,045 purchases;

21,486 sales.

During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:

3,419,294 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 115,255,353.37 purchases;

3,499,692 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 118,500,033.08 sales.

###

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all –consumers, patients and citizens.

Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 350,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

PURCHASES SALES Date Transactions quantity Securities quantity Capital in EUR Transactions quantity Securities quantity Capital in EUR Total 20,045 3,419,294 115,255,353.37 21,486 3,499,692 118,500,033.08 01/07/2024 210 35,250 1,235,237.60 99 19,000 671,960.00 02/07/2024 128 20,922 718,271.50 122 21,000 722,017.00 03/07/2024 55 8,000 279,820.65 185 31,000 1,087,062.50 04/07/2024 51 10,000 352,200.00 70 12,000 424,109.30 05/07/2024 100 16,000 567,480.00 137 25,250 897,366.29 08/07/2024 165 27,000 969,750.02 135 22,000 792,860.00 09/07/2024 251 55,000 1,858,131.36 107 20,000 681,119.75 10/07/2024 183 35,000 1,181,530.29 142 23,000 779,906.40 11/07/2024 141 25,267 857,380.81 215 39,000 1,324,820.69 12/07/2024 140 25,000 853,502.50 296 45,000 1,541,388.20 15/07/2024 192 36,250 1,253,345.45 255 39,250 1,360,000.00 16/07/2024 188 30,000 1,024,536.90 113 14,500 495,580.85 17/07/2024 143 23,000 781,861.90 191 29,000 988,530.60 18/07/2024 240 39,250 1,342,256.87 247 35,000 1,202,601.69 19/07/2024 90 15,000 506,457.35 223 35,239 1,203,543.31 22/07/2024 136 23,000 791,210.00 157 23,750 818,675.00 23/07/2024 135 20,000 692,447.30 241 28,250 982,001.04 24/07/2024 218 35,000 1,197,682.50 81 12,000 411,319.64 25/07/2024 284 48,000 1,609,779.21 226 35,914 1,209,708.33 29/07/2024 117 18,500 636,775.00 213 34,000 1,180,550.00 30/07/2024 107 17,000 584,157.50 128 21,000 723,824.50 31/07/2024 100 17,000 593,750.00 210 47,000 1,646,787.50 01/08/2024 154 23,750 826,857.50 114 20,000 698,903.86 02/08/2024 287 44,000 1,498,410.00 39 6,250 214,516.00 05/08/2024 232 42,000 1,368,213.26 118 21,000 690,040.00 06/08/2024 142 29,000 956,030.50 208 32,000 1,059,476.23 07/08/2024 47 10,000 330,175.00 227 28,250 939,265.55 08/08/2024 151 25,000 826,385.00 122 20,000 664,391.42 09/08/2024 123 17,500 587,465.00 138 20,000 673,545.91 12/08/2024 189 34,500 1,157,622.50 191 30,000 1,008,216.40 13/08/2024 160 25,500 848,595.00 125 23,800 794,595.00 14/08/2024 126 22,500 759,898.88 211 36,500 1,235,854.67 15/08/2024 63 11,000 372,517.50 192 35,000 1,191,982.65 16/08/2024 199 30,000 1,026,150.85 134 21,750 745,682.50 19/08/2024 25 4,500 153,705.37 61 7,250 248,402.50 20/08/2024 95 15,000 514,497.50 87 14,000 481,290.00 21/08/2024 77 12,001 412,374.37 125 18,000 618,910.00 22/08/2024 61 9,000 310,260.00 64 10,000 345,150.00 23/08/2024 109 20,000 684,017.50 120 17,250 590,862.50 26/08/2024 28 6,000 205,000.00 49 6,750 231,237.50 27/08/2024 80 12,000 410,925.00 87 13,000 445,940.00 28/08/2024 114 17,000 585,124.60 112 17,000 586,120.00 29/08/2024 52 9,000 312,080.00 207 33,000 1,150,860.00 30/08/2024 169 24,500 866,630.00 183 26,000 921,573.90 02/09/2024 129 21,000 738,424.97 175 25,000 880,560.00 03/09/2024 205 32,250 1,127,988.62 90 13,000 456,915.50 04/09/2024 214 40,000 1,376,172.00 150 25,000 863,670.00 05/09/2024 247 55,000 1,838,580.00 31 8,000 273,530.00 06/09/2024 90 16,000 531,525.00 290 46,000 1,539,140.00 09/09/2024 76 13,500 457,115.00 238 33,000 1,118,500.81 10/09/2024 128 21,000 724,810.56 256 40,000 1,384,285.49 11/09/2024 57 10,000 348,862.70 262 41,000 1,437,898.57 12/09/2024 78 15,000 537,810.00 181 29,000 1,043,400.00 13/09/2024 74 12,000 431,541.70 206 35,000 1,260,382.44 16/09/2024 239 35,000 1,250,719.91 98 16,000 573,732.85 17/09/2024 161 25,000 889,255.00 98 17,000 606,042.36 18/09/2024 134 23,000 812,274.65 158 25,000 884,669.40 19/09/2024 - - - 207 35,250 1,275,865.87 20/09/2024 252 37,000 1,341,111.81 150 22,000 802,494.44 23/09/2024 135 21,000 754,280.00 223 30,000 1,081,061.14 24/09/2024 121 40,000 1,432,347.67 81 13,000 471,560.00 25/09/2024 59 12,000 421,340.00 187 27,000 958,626.50 26/09/2024 - - - 220 34,000 1,239,400.00 27/09/2024 183 30,000 1,087,410.00 232 34,000 1,239,422.50 30/09/2024 258 42,000 1,514,921.32 40 6,500 235,995.00 01/10/2024 184 29,000 1,036,924.55 122 21,326 766,448.97 02/10/2024 160 31,052 1,101,150.32 165 37,000 1,314,430.00 03/10/2024 178 30,000 1,063,592.50 139 22,000 781,859.28 04/10/2024 232 31,500 1,112,383.95 167 30,500 1,079,085.00 07/10/2024 172 28,000 985,750.00 101 15,000 529,087.50 08/10/2024 253 39,500 1,367,829.55 58 10,000 348,296.25 09/10/2024 287 47,000 1,585,971.80 186 33,000 1,119,750.00 10/10/2024 73 32,000 1,084,920.00 66 10,250 348,302.40 11/10/2024 171 24,832 841,723.04 234 30,000 1,018,540.83 14/10/2024 106 16,000 543,970.00 125 19,000 646,950.00 15/10/2024 181 34,000 1,142,010.00 48 9,000 306,400.00 16/10/2024 89 20,000 654,999.90 123 16,204 532,491.91 17/10/2024 88 14,000 458,710.00 141 19,000 623,160.00 18/10/2024 100 17,000 565,110.00 220 26,000 863,980.00 21/10/2024 212 35,000 1,159,435.00 86 11,000 365,530.00 22/10/2024 236 32,500 1,080,495.00 223 37,000 1,232,433.96 23/10/2024 242 42,500 1,409,055.16 246 38,000 1,263,633.81 24/10/2024 227 68,000 2,213,015.60 209 36,000 1,185,710.00 25/10/2024 209 37,000 1,179,180.16 73 11,004 356,738.76 28/10/2024 67 11,000 351,030.00 96 18,000 575,510.00 29/10/2024 159 30,000 963,640.00 262 46,539 1,498,206.49 30/10/2024 302 47,000 1,495,250.00 181 27,000 860,407.54 31/10/2024 283 49,000 1,539,005.00 235 45,750 1,439,766.84 01/11/2024 12 2,000 63,080.00 218 38,500 1,225,557.86 04/11/2024 237 40,000 1,269,212.38 109 19,000 603,516.88 05/11/2024 226 39,000 1,228,494.60 194 39,000 1,229,627.80 06/11/2024 170 30,000 955,700.00 201 44,000 1,410,196.03 07/11/2024 - - - 275 39,000 1,266,525.00 08/11/2024 227 40,000 1,308,655.00 233 40,165 1,316,489.64 11/11/2024 222 32,627 1,069,979.76 188 34,000 1,116,091.65 12/11/2024 183 30,000 976,440.00 130 22,000 717,830.00 13/11/2024 257 39,000 1,247,158.05 81 15,000 481,680.00 14/11/2024 126 20,000 642,979.76 331 49,500 1,594,140.00 15/11/2024 227 38,000 1,201,150.00 - - - 18/11/2024 114 20,250 637,045.00 239 38,000 1,199,427.40 19/11/2024 175 30,000 953,215.00 233 40,000 1,273,397.76 20/11/2024 153 30,000 965,607.50 212 38,500 1,240,941.14 21/11/2024 264 41,000 1,313,723.81 166 50,021 1,605,733.83 22/11/2024 216 36,000 1,166,000.22 237 41,000 1,330,850.00 25/11/2024 144 21,000 684,727.36 300 51,000 1,670,965.80 26/11/2024 188 32,000 1,049,201.26 135 23,000 756,080.00 27/11/2024 257 40,000 1,298,605.00 128 20,000 649,973.39 28/11/2024 180 29,250 949,876.00 248 41,000 1,333,365.00 29/11/2024 228 31,000 1,005,861.00 248 36,000 1,170,103.20 02/12/2024 281 48,000 1,545,131.71 150 22,000 712,507.00 03/12/2024 139 25,000 808,831.45 273 42,000 1,361,360.45 04/12/2024 11 3,000 97,110.00 398 58,250 1,932,410.90 05/12/2024 70 11,500 387,315.00 141 19,000 641,360.00 06/12/2024 - - - 220 35,250 1,213,612.50 09/12/2024 111 17,000 592,590.00 239 40,000 1,398,996.71 10/12/2024 147 21,000 731,799.45 164 31,500 1,099,123.50 11/12/2024 131 23,000 803,980.00 178 37,000 1,298,315.50 12/12/2024 183 32,000 1,122,657.50 182 33,000 1,160,024.80 13/12/2024 216 38,093 1,330,554.28 162 30,000 1,049,517.37 16/12/2024 331 44,000 1,514,957.40 48 7,500 259,963.68 17/12/2024 202 33,000 1,133,316.71 250 40,000 1,376,111.00 18/12/2024 226 40,000 1,358,845.00 116 20,000 680,702.40 19/12/2024 241 47,000 1,560,921.80 151 28,000 931,647.50 20/12/2024 186 31,000 1,022,205.00 126 24,000 793,120.00 23/12/2024 188 38,750 1,281,625.00 202 30,000 994,050.00 24/12/2024 - - - 118 19,100 638,385.80 27/12/2024 233 38,000 1,268,339.06 132 22,000 736,130.00 30/12/2024 193 30,000 992,969.83 131 20,000 663,950.00 31/12/2024 42 8,000 263,350.00 213 30,130 999,830.00

