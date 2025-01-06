Sustainable Construction Materials Industry Research 2024: Global Market to Surpass $456 Billion by 2028 with Long-term Forecasts to 2033 - Green Certifications Boost Growth, Awareness Spurs Demand

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Construction Materials Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sustainable construction materials market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $255.79 billion in 2023 to $286.85 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to a growing awareness of environmental impact, government regulations and green building standards, cost competitiveness and the availability of materials, rising urbanization and infrastructure development, and an increasing supply of recycled materials.



The sustainable construction materials market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $456.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing demand for green buildings, a rising need for eco-friendly materials, a growing focus on green certifications, the expansion of educational programs, and increased government incentives. Key trends expected during this period include advancements in energy-efficient materials, the introduction of innovative materials, the integration of smart technologies, the development of innovative manufacturing processes, and the creation of climate-resilient materials.



The increasing awareness of environmental concerns is anticipated to drive the growth of the sustainable construction materials market in the coming years. This awareness encompasses the understanding of how human activities impact the environment and the necessity for actions to mitigate these issues. The rise in environmental consciousness is attributed to heightened media coverage, educational initiatives, and advocacy efforts that have amplified public concern and understanding. Sustainable construction materials play a crucial role in addressing environmental challenges by minimizing the ecological footprint of building projects through the use of eco-friendly materials that enhance energy efficiency, reduce waste, and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

These materials are essential for developing green buildings that contribute to long-term environmental preservation and sustainability. For example, a July 2023 report from the Office for National Statistics, a UK government department, revealed that approximately 86.5% of adults in Great Britain have altered their lifestyles to tackle environmental issues, with 73.6% making some changes and 12.8% implementing significant adjustments. Consequently, the growing awareness of environmental issues is fostering growth in the sustainable construction materials market.



Leading companies in the sustainable construction materials sector are concentrating on creating innovative solutions, such as carbon-captured net-zero cement, aimed at significantly lowering carbon emissions and enhancing the environmental impact of construction projects. Carbon-captured net-zero cement is designed to achieve a net-zero carbon footprint by capturing and either utilizing or storing carbon dioxide (CO?) emissions generated during its production. For instance, in November 2023, Heidelberg Materials, a Germany-based building materials company, launched evoZero, the world's first carbon-captured net-zero cement. This product addresses the urgent demand for sustainable construction materials and aims to lead the decarbonization of the cement industry.

Utilizing advanced carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology at its Brevik plant in Norway, this innovative product achieves net-zero carbon emissions without relying on external carbon offsets. It also features a transparent carbon accounting system verified through blockchain technology. This groundbreaking innovation represents a significant advancement toward achieving carbon neutrality in the cement sector, promoting sustainable construction practices, and aims for a reduction of 10 million metric tons of CO? by 2030.



In August 2023, Aggregate Industries, a UK-based building materials company, acquired OCL Regeneration Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is intended to strengthen Aggregate Industries' asphalt and surfacing operations, enhance sustainability by recycling highway waste into low-carbon products, and solidify its leadership position in circular construction supply within the UK highways market. OCL Regeneration Ltd. is a US-based company that specializes in manufacturing sustainable construction materials.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the sustainable construction materials market in 2023. The regions covered in the sustainable construction materials market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the sustainable construction materials market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

