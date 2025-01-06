Wearable Patch Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Key Players Abbott, Medtronic, Dexcom, GlucoWatch, iRhythm Technologies, Insulet, Tactile Medical, VitalConnect, Qardio Myant & BioTelemetry

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Patch Market by Type, by Technology, by Application, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wearable patch market is estimated to be USD 9.98 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 23.65 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period 2025-2035.

The market will grow due to factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, wearable technology advancements, the growing need for remote patient monitoring, the growing use of clinical trials and drug delivery, and increased investments made by major healthcare corporations.







Wearable patches work better and provide a better user experience when technologies like IoT, AI, and data analytics are integrated. For instance, in May 2023, Monash University researchers created a wearable patch driven by artificial intelligence (AI) that tracks a variety of health indicators, such as voice, neck movement, touch, respiration, and heart rates. The ultra-thin patch, which is worn around the neck, provides a complete solution for remote health monitoring by automatically tracking and analyzing these biometrics using a frequency/amplitude-based neural network.



By type, the glucose patch segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global wearable patch market in 2024 owing to the rising prevalence of diabetes and the increasing adoption of continuous glucose monitoring systems for non-invasive, real-time blood glucose management. For instance, a new arm patch enables non-diabetics to use their smartphones to monitor their blood sugar levels in real-time, according to Euronews statistics released in May 2024. Continuous glucose monitoring is provided by this wearable patch, assisting users in maintaining balanced energy levels and making wise dietary decisions. Additionally, the heart rate and ECG patch segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing awareness about early diagnosis through remote monitoring solutions.



By technology, the connected wearable segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global wearable patch market in 2024 and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its ability to provide real-time health data through IoT connectivity, facilitating remote patient monitoring and seamless integration with digital healthcare platforms. For instance, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and digital health startup Epicore Biosystems teamed in February 2024 to employ the latter's cutting-edge wearable sweat-sensing technology for drug detection. Using sweat analysis in conjunction with conventional urine and blood tests, the Discovery Patch is a single-use, flexible microfluidic patch that improves anti-doping efforts and offers real-time hydration insights.



By application, the non-clinical segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global wearable patch market in 2024 owing to the increasing use of wearable patches for fitness tracking and wellness monitoring among health-conscious consumers. For instance, Luxnine's BodyLog chest patch, which won the CES 2024 Innovation Award in May 2024, provides post-incident analysis, fall detection, and real-time vital sign monitoring. It monitors respiration, heart rate, and oxygen levels, providing ongoing health monitoring and lifestyle recommendations to help with elder care. It also evaluates the severity of incidents and examines heart rate variability (HRV) following emergencies and falls. Additionally, the clinical segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its widespread adoption in chronic disease management, postoperative care, and telehealth services.



By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global wearable patch market in 2024 owing to the high demand for advanced monitoring systems for inpatient care and post-surgical recovery management. For instance, researchers at California University in San Diego have created a wearable ultrasonic patch for continuous, non-invasive cerebral blood flow monitoring, per data published in May 2024 in ScienceDaily. The drawbacks of conventional transcranial Doppler ultrasound are overcome by this flexible, soft patch that can be worn on the temple and offers three-dimensional information on blood flow in the brain. Additionally, the home care settings segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing preference for home-based healthcare, wearable technology advancements, and remote monitoring solutions' cost-effectiveness.



The North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the widespread adoption of advanced healthcare technologies, a growing prevalence of chronic diseases, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and increased consumer awareness about wearable health monitoring devices. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising healthcare expenditures, increasing adoption of wearable technologies in emerging economies, a large population base with unmet medical needs, and rapid advancements in digital health ecosystems. For instance, in November 2023, researchers from Australia and India developed a small, lightweight, gel-free hexagonal ECG patch that they claim is perfect for point-of-care detection. These portable ECG patches have the potential to transform distant and ambulatory healthcare, as well as possibly preventative medicine. The market is expanding due to the increasing need for remote patient monitoring and preventative healthcare practices.



