Experience charming ice and snow in Hinggan League

HINGGAN LEAGUE, China, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Charming Ice and Snow in Hinggan League, Vibrant China" media event was launched in Arxan city, Hinggan League, North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, on Dec. 31, 2024.

Over 150 participants, including journalists from national, regional, and local media outlets, as well as bloggers, who were invited by the Publicity Department of Hinggan League participated in the event, which ran until Jan. 3.

The media delegation visited key sites such as Arxan National Forest Park, Bailang town, and the Horqin Town Tomato Cooperative.

In the coming weeks, Hinggan League will host a series of events, including the "Fairy Tale Arxan New Year's Celebration," and Arxan city's inaugural New Year's Ice and Snow Nadaam Festival.

Through multi-platform and multimedia coverage, the event aims to comprehensively showcase Hinggan League's efforts to promote its unique "ice and snow Nadaam" cultural activities and advance ice and snow tourism, as well as innovative practices in integrating "ice and snow" with tourism, intangible cultural heritage, and sports.

Source: The Publicity Department of Hinggan League