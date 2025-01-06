Surgical Staplers Market Report 2025: Advancements in Disposable Devices Propel Surgical Staplers Market Growth to $7.29 Billion by 2029

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Staplers Market by Type (Linear, Circular, Skin, Curved), Technology (Manual, Powered), Usability (Disposable, Reusable), Application (Abdominal & Pelvic Surgery, General Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery), End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The surgical staplers market is projected to reach USD 7.29 Billion by 2029 from USD 5.15 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Increased demand for minimally invasive procedures is the leading factor for the growing adoption of surgical staplers during surgeries, especially laparoscopic and endoscopic ones. A minimally invasive technique is favored because it offers several advantages over open surgeries; these include smaller cuts, pain minimization, shorter periods of stay in hospitals, and quicker recovery times. Improved outcomes of patient care and reduced complication and infection rates as well as scarring characterize outcomes.







The linear surgical staplers segment is accounted for the largest share of surgical staplers market.



Linear staplers are valued highly for their precision and control and are very useful in procedures involving delicate tissues, where accuracy has to be at the top. With this approach, there is reliable tissue closure, and little elbow space for complications like bleeding, leakage, or infection.It is thus a specialty bonus for procedures like gastrointestinal, thoracic, and bariatric surgeries, where fine control is vital for excellent outcomes. Suturers like linear staplers for their speed, simplicity, and efficiency. Anastomoses are accomplished in the jiffy-with no leaks-under the fingers of the skilled surgeon, hence making their procedures both time and risk-effective.



Manual segment holds the largest market share of surgical staplers market.



Manual staplers are favorites of surgeons because they provide precision, simplicity, and familiarity. The immediate tactile feedback made during tissue approximation allows the surgeon to achieve the sense of tension, which will allow him to make the appropriate adjustment of technique on optimizing staple placement, especially in delicate cases. These hands-on controls guarantee perfect alignment of tissues and tight closure for fewer complications associated with improper healing of tissues or leakage. Surgeons like the intuitive feel of manual staplers, with consistent performance that is not so complex as powered devices. Ease combined with precision has convinced many surgeons to rely confidently on manual staplers as their staple for operations.



Disposable segment holds the largest market share in the global surgical staplers market



Although the initial cost of disposable staplers happens to be higher than that of re-usable staplers, the latter could actually save the facility quite a good sum in the long term by eliminating the costs incurred on sterilization and maintenance. Reusable staplers need to be cleaned and sterilized quite frequently and even serviced at regular intervals so that they remain in a functional and safe condition, increasing the operational expenses of healthcare facilities. Disposable staplers, on the other hand, come presterilized and ready for use: that is less labor, fewer resources are required for cleaning and maintenance. This approach may save more time and even cross-contamination, thereby justifying more expensive costs at the outset, improving overall efficiency and safety.



Abdominal & pelvic surgery segment accounted for the largest market share in the global surgical staplers market and expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The volume of abdominal surgeries, among them appendectomies, bowel resections, and pelvic surgery, is creating high demand for surgical staplers. Such procedures require accurate and efficient closure of tissues to ensure the desired outcome without any complications. Surgical staplers ensure uniform and secure closures and are essential instruments in such abdominal surgeries. This will be greatly prized in high-pressurized surgery environments due to their ability to diminish operative time and advance surgical accuracy. Growing cases of appendicitis and colorectal diseases, as well as gynecological disorders, are also bound to heighten further the demand for reliable operative stapling devices.



Hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in the global surgical staplers



With expanding hospitals networks around the world, particularly in emerging markets, surgical volumes are increasing steeply along with demand for surgical staplers. It is primarily now that healthcare infrastructure is being improved and access to care is being expanded for a larger population that is forcing more patients into surgical treatments, and the need for reliable and effective surgical tools increases with them. As such, the emerging markets are also witnessing investments in advanced medical technologies to assist in complicated procedures. These would, therefore, further fuel the adoption of surgical staplers. Staplers have been considered to improve surgical accuracy, reduce operative time, and enhance outcomes for patients; thus, they form an essential part of modern surgical practice the world over.



North America to witness the substantial growth rate during the forecast period.



The surgical staplers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa and GCC Countries based on the region type. In 2023, the Asia Pacific region is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, North America accounts for the largest market share of the surgical staplers market in 2023. North America specifically has high volumes of surgery in specialties like general surgery, orthopedics, and bariatric surgery, which are among the biggest drivers for surgical staplers. Overall advanced healthcare infrastructure and stress on state-of-art medical practices in the region also well support broad-scale adoption of the products.



With such innovative houses as Medtronic and Johnson & Johnson that are persistently working on designing newer surgical stapling variants with characteristic properties like the introduction of powered mechanisms with real-time feedback systems that would still enhance precision and safety further, this type of development remains in line with the highest demand for minimal invasiveness, and that leads to the market growth with more adoption. North America will always remain on top as it has kept its focus on technologically outperforming surgical stapler application.

Prominent players in this market include Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Lepu Medical Technology, Intuitive Surgical Inc, 3M, CONMED, B. Braun, Smith+Nephew, Welfare Medical Ltd., Reach Surgical, Meril Life Sciences, XNY Medical, Purple Surgical, Frankenman International, Lexington Medical, Ningbo Verykind Medical Device Co., Waston Medical Corporation, Suture Planet, Dolphin Suture, Touchstone International Medical Science Co., NewGen Surgical, Edges Medicare Private Limited, Golden Stapler Surgical Co., Victor Medical Instruments Co. and Volkmann Medizintechnik.



