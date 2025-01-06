Lexitas Elevates Nishat Mehta to CEO, Prepares to Launch AI-Assisted Solutions for the Legal Profession Throughout 2025

HOUSTON, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, is pleased to announce that Nishat Mehta has been elevated to serve as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, as former CEO Gary Buckland becomes Chairman.

Mehta, who stepped into his new leadership role on Jan. 1, 2025, will continue to drive Lexitas to deliver mission-critical, highly responsive, technology-enabled services to law firms, insurance companies, and corporations nationwide. Under his leadership, Lexitas clients will benefit from the introduction of new and expanded technology tools throughout 2025, including the launch of an AI-enabled deposition analysis online platform and the expansion of its eLaw® case tracking solution to Florida.

“For years, Lexitas has served as a trusted partner for organizations of all sizes, and Nishat is the perfect person to lead our team into the next phase of growth,” said Buckland. “His deep experience in customer loyalty, tech solutions and digital platforms will help Lexitas to grow and strengthen our market position with authority.”

Mehta joined Lexitas in 2024 to serve as Chief Operating Officer & President, overseeing the company’s sales, marketing, and operating divisions.

“Lexitas is proud to lead the comprehensive, transparent, and responsible adoption of technology in the legal profession,” said Mehta. “Our team’s mission is to build long-term relationships with our clients and harness today’s innovations to help our clients increase efficiency, manage cost, and reduce risk, all while providing excellent service.”

Before joining Lexitas, Mehta served as President of Global Products and Solutions at Circana, a cloud-based data and predictive analytics firm, where he was responsible for global media, analytics, e-commerce, software, and consulting businesses. Additionally, he served as Chief Product Officer for the entire company, overseeing product managers, data scientists, and delivery teams for the company.

Prior to that, Mehta developed communications strategies for major consumer brands like Kroger Co. through 84.51º and spent 15 years at MicroStrategy, the leading independent publicly traded provider of Business Intelligence SaaS software. A resident of New York, Mehta holds a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics and a master’s degree in computer science, both from Harvard University.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas has been a trailblazer in bringing the power of technology to the practice of law. Lexitas has grown tremendously in the years since and today offers services including local and national court reporting, medical record retrieval, process service, registered agent services and legal talent outsourcing. The company recently was named to the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list, which celebrates companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large. Lexitas is also honored to have been on the Inc. 5000 list nine years in a row, demonstrating consistent growth year over year.

For legal, insurance, and corporate leaders responsible for vital outcomes, Lexitas harnesses its proprietary technology to deliver highly responsive professional services that help move the practice, and the business, of law forward.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas’ product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, legal staffing, commercial contracts outsourcing, document review, registered agent services, and process service. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,300 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy—anytime, anywhere. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

