Lexitas Expands Access to Deposition Insights+ Platform for All Clients

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services, today announced that its AI-powered Deposition Insights+™ platform is now available to all clients with every Deposition Insights™ Summary. This change follows the successful free trial period and reflects Lexitas' commitment to delivering the maximum value to clients through AI-enabled litigation products.

Since launching Deposition Insights+ in July 2025, Lexitas received overwhelmingly positive feedback from clients and legal teams who experienced the platform's powerful capabilities during the trial period. Early users were especially enthusiastic about the ability to move seamlessly from static summaries to the dynamic, searchable analysis environment where they can explore contradictions, admissions, and contextual insights across single depositions or entire cases.

“This expansion makes advanced AI analysis an everyday part of litigation strategy,” said Nicole Arango, President, Court Reporting at Lexitas. “Now, every Deposition Insights Summary connects directly to our online platform where attorneys can uncover contradictions, identify key admissions, and ask complex questions across multiple depositions all from one secure link.”

With this change, legal professionals who receive Deposition Insights Summaries automatically receive access to the Deposition Insights+ platform features, including:

AskDI+: An AI-Powered Legal Assistant where users can ask natural-language questions about a single deposition or an entire case and receive cited, contextually relevant answers.

An AI-Powered Legal Assistant where users can ask natural-language questions about a single deposition or an entire case and receive cited, contextually relevant answers. Admissions & Contradictions Detection: Automatically identify testimony that supports or conflicts with prior statements.

Automatically identify testimony that supports or conflicts with prior statements. Agentic Analysis: Ask complex questions about case strategy or broad themes and receive in-depth reports which can be exported to PDF or Word documents. Agentic technology can uncover more complex analysis of case materials.

Ask complex questions about case strategy or broad themes and receive in-depth reports which can be exported to PDF or Word documents. Agentic technology can uncover more complex analysis of case materials. Exhibit Intelligence: See which exhibits were referenced in key portions of testimony.

See which exhibits were referenced in key portions of testimony. Behavioral Video Analysis: (optional add-on) Evaluate witness demeanor and credibility using advanced AI video analytics.





“By connecting the PDF to a live, intelligent analysis layer, we’re transforming how litigators interact with testimony,” said Jason Primuth, Chief Innovation Officer at Lexitas. “It’s a faster, deeper, and more intuitive way to find meaning in complex deposition data.”

For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit Deposition Insights+: AI-Driven Transcript Analysis Platform.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas has been a trailblazer in bringing the power of technology to the practice of law. Lexitas has grown tremendously over the years and today offers services including local and national court reporting, medical record retrieval, process service, and legal talent solutions. The company has been named to the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list, which celebrates companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large. Lexitas is also honored to have been on the Inc. 5000 list nine years in a row, demonstrating consistent growth year over year.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas’ product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, document review, and legal staffing. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,200 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy—anytime, anywhere. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

Media Contact:

Jocelyn Durant, SVP of Marketing | jocelyn.durant@lexitaslegal.com