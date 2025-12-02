Lexitas Recognized by Inc. for Excellence in AI Innovation on 2025 Best in Business List

HOUSTON, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation support services, has been honored by Inc. as a 2025 Best in Business award winner in the categories of Best AI Implementation and Extra-Large Company, recognizing its leadership in leveraging artificial intelligence to transform legal services. The recognition honors companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries, including technology, health care, finance, and retail, have been recognized for their success and their positive influence on the business world.

“This recognition underscores our commitment to developing AI-driven solutions that empower legal professionals to work smarter,” said Nishat Mehta, CEO of Lexitas. “We are investing in secure, innovative tools that accelerate case knowledge, improve efficiency, and strengthen client relationships, while continuing to push the boundaries of what AI can do for the legal industry.”

Lexitas received this recognition for its Deposition Insights™ AI-enabled deposition summaries and analysis tool, which has helped redefine how attorneys use deposition testimony in their case workflow. Lexitas has delivered nearly 300,000 Deposition Insights™ AI-enabled summaries providing concise, strategic summaries of deposition transcripts. Deposition Insights+, which launched this July, introduces a dynamic, cloud-based platform that transforms static summaries into actionable intelligence with advanced features such as semantic AI-powered queries, multi-deposition analysis, contradiction and key admission detection, and synchronized video behavioral analytics. Legal teams can uncover critical insights faster and prepare cases with unparalleled efficiency. “Deposition Insights has been an indispensable resource for our trial team in a large and complex opioid matter. It allowed us to review nearly 200 deposition transcripts with a level of depth and efficiency that would have been impossible using traditional methods,” said Mike Haas, attorney at Burns Charest.

“At Lexitas, innovation means creating AI solutions that solve real challenges for our clients,” added Jason Primuth, Chief Innovation Officer. “Our focus is on delivering technology that streamlines workflows, enhances accuracy, and provides measurable value, helping clients achieve better outcomes with confidence.”

Inc.’s Best in Business Awards is open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies are all encouraged to apply. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

“Each Best in Business honoree achieved a breakthrough moment this year. Some unveiled groundbreaking innovations while others launched savvy marketing campaigns or strategically implemented AI in their companies,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “No matter what their business win looked like, their projects and initiatives had a sizable impact on their company and even on their industry at large, making them worthy of this honor.”

Founded in 1987, Lexitas has been a trailblazer in bringing the power of technology to the practice of law. Lexitas has grown tremendously in the years since and today offers services including local and national court reporting, medical record retrieval, process service, and legal talent solutions. The company recently was named to the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list, which celebrates companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large. Lexitas is also honored to have been named to the Inc. 5000 list nine years in a row, demonstrating consistent growth year over year. For legal, insurance, and corporate leaders responsible for vital outcomes, Lexitas harnesses its proprietary technology to deliver highly responsive professional services that help move the practice, and the business, of law forward.

