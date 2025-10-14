Mary Fuzat and Denise Huber Join Lexitas Leadership to Advance Legal Tech Innovation

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services, is pleased to announce that Mary Fuzat has joined as Executive Vice President of Process Transformation, and Denise Huber has been promoted to serve as President of the Records Division. The moves expand Lexitas’ leadership team, further positioning the company for continued success as its AI-enhanced litigation solutions transform the legal profession.

“We are excited to welcome Mary to the Lexitas team and thrilled to promote Denise to lead our Records Division,” said Lexitas CEO Nishat Mehta. “Mary’s deep expertise in optimizing operations and her keen understanding of the legal industry will help us continue to refine our processes and deliver outstanding personal service to our clients.

“Additionally, Denise has been an exceptional leader within Lexitas, driving operational excellence, developing strong teams, and deepening client relationships across our operations. Her proven ability to integrate acquisitions and standardize processes makes her the ideal leader to guide this division into its next phase of growth,” he continued. “Together, their leadership and experience will further strengthen our ability to scale and innovate in support of our clients nationwide.”

As EVP of Process Transformation, Fuzat will lead the end-to-end mapping, redesign, and consolidation of business processes across the company. With more than 25 years of software and services leadership experience, Fuzat has focused her career on scaling teams to create operational excellence. She has a deep background in business process optimization, merger/acquisition integration, product management, program management, and strategic customer lifecycle management. Prior to joining Lexitas, she served as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Operations at capSpire, where she leveraged her skills and certifications in continuous improvement methodologies to help the company scale globally while achieving double-digit year-over-year growth.

Huber has been a key leader at Lexitas since 2018. She began as Director of Client Services in the Dallas Records location and quickly advanced into larger roles, including Vice President of Operations and, most recently, President of Defense Records. In that position, she led a team of more than 175 employees across seven U.S. locations. With a proven record of operational excellence, team development, and client service, Huber has played an instrumental role in integrating acquisitions, standardizing operations, and strengthening relationships with both clients and internal partners.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas has been a trailblazer in bringing the power of technology to the practice of law. Lexitas has grown tremendously in the years since and today offers services including local and national court reporting, medical record retrieval, process service, registered agent services and legal talent outsourcing. The company recently was named to the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list, which celebrates companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large. Lexitas is also honored to have been named to the Inc. 5000 list nine years in a row, demonstrating consistent growth year over year.

For legal, insurance, and corporate leaders responsible for vital outcomes, Lexitas harnesses its proprietary technology to deliver highly responsive professional services that help move the practice, and the business, of law forward.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading provider of tech solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country and around the world. Lexitas offers efficient, effective solutions for medical record retrieval, document review, court reporting, registered agent services, legal staffing, and commercial contracts outsourcing in one secure digital platform. With customized solutions backed by more than 1,300 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy anytime, anywhere. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

