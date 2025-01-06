Wearable Devices Announces General Availability of its Mudra Link Neural Gesture-Control Wristband

Award-Winning Technology to be Showcased at CES® Booth #15758

Yokneam Illit, Israel, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), an award-winning pioneer in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-based wearable gesture control technology, announced the general availability of its Mudra® Link, the first neural wristband for Android, macOS and Windows devices. This achievement marks the Company’s continued expansion as the industry pioneer in wearable gesture control, following the new device’s CES® 2025 Innovation Awards recognition in the XR Technologies & Accessories category.





Together with the Company’s Mudra Band for Apple devices, itself a CES® Best of Innovation award-winner, the Mudra Link represents a new era of touchless control and interaction. The Mudra proprietary Surface Nerve Conductance sensors pick up electromyography signals from subtle finger movements, translating them into intuitive commands for a wide range of devices and applications, including augmented reality (AR) glasses, smart TV streamers, mobile phone, tablet and personal computers, and smart home control.

“The Mudra Link reflects Wearable Devices’ commitment to advancing neural interface technology for a seamless and practical user experience,” said Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices. “As the first neural gesture control device compatible with all the leading operating systems platforms, the Mudra Link greatly expands our market reach and reinforces our role as pioneers in redefining human-machine interaction.”

At CES® booth #15758 LVCC Central Hall, Wearable Devices will showcase both the Mudra Band and Mudra Link, demonstrating their transformative potential for device control and human-computer interaction. Company executives, including Mr. Dahan, will be available for live demos and press interviews.

Complementing XR Advancements, Including Meta’s Orion Glasses



As augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and extended reality (XR) technologies continue to evolve, the Mudra technology is positioned as a critical enabler for extended reality ecosystems. Studies and insights, including research from Meta, suggest that devices like Orion AR glasses are enhanced by neural gesture control wearables like Mudra Band and Mudra Link, extending user interaction well beyond visual fields and physical interfaces.

A Platform for Developers and Innovators



In addition to its versatility for end-users, the Mudra Development Kit offers corporations, brands, developers and innovators to explore wearable gesture control and unlock new use-cases, applications and solutions.

Features of the Mudra Link Include:

Intuitive Gesture Control : With advanced neural interface technology, Mudra Link captures the smallest movements of a user’s hand and translates them into precise commands.

: With advanced neural interface technology, Mudra Link captures the smallest movements of a user’s hand and translates them into precise commands. Customizable Gestures: Users can make Mudra Link their own by personalizing gestures for their favorite apps, giving them total control over their digital life. It enables the mapping of gestures to specific commands to create customized interactions.

Users can make Mudra Link their own by personalizing gestures for their favorite apps, giving them total control over their digital life. It enables the mapping of gestures to specific commands to create customized interactions. Compatible with Everything: Whether using iOS, Android, Windows, or macOS, Mudra Link works across platforms, opening up new possibilities for gaming, smart home automation, and even professional tasks.

Availability and Pricing

The Mudra Link is now generally available and can be ordered immediately at https://mudra-band.com/pages/mudra-link-main with shipments expected to commence by the end of January. Customers can explore its groundbreaking capabilities firsthand at CES® 2025 booth #15758.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a pioneering growth company revolutionizing human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input technology for both consumer and business markets. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s innovative products, including the Mudra Band for iOS and Mudra Link for Android, enable seamless, touch-free interaction by transforming subtle finger and wrist movements into intuitive controls. These groundbreaking solutions enhance gaming, and the rapidly expanding AR/VR/XR landscapes. The Company offers a dual-channel business model: direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing. Its flagship Mudra Band integrates functional and stylish design with cutting-edge AI to empower consumers, while its enterprise solutions provide businesses with the tools to deliver immersive and interactive experiences. By setting the input standard for the XR market, Wearable Devices is redefining user experiences and driving innovation in one of the fastest-growing tech sectors. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms.

