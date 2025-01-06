Absci and Invetx Partner to Bring Generative AI Drug Creation Platform to Animal Health

VANCOUVER, Wash. and BOSTON, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI), a data-first generative AI drug creation company, and Invetx , a pioneer in protein-based therapeutics for animal health, today announced a strategic partnership to harness Absci’s AI Drug Creation models to create an innovative Half-Life Extension (HLE) platform for animal health applications.

“Absci has built a leading generative AI Drug Creation platform for therapeutic antibodies and we’re excited to bring this expertise into animal health,” said Sean McClain, Founder and CEO of Absci. “We look forward to working with Invetx to address the large underserved animal health market by leveraging our proven success in designing Half-Life Extension technologies for human antibodies to advance the standard of care in veterinary medicine.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Absci will utilize its AI models to design novel modular antibody sequences that confer Half-Life Extension in specific animal species, Invetx will have rights, subject to the agreement’s financial and other terms, to use the HLE platform in multiple products to enhance duration of therapeutic effect and customer convenience, both significant potential differentiators in the animal health market. The partnership includes R&D funding, as well as election fees, milestone payments, and royalties on a per-product basis.

“Invetx is a pioneer in creating novel, protein-based animal health therapeutics and we are excited to leverage the power of AI to enhance the development of our pipeline", said Juergen Horn, President of Invetx. “We selected Absci for this collaboration because of their leading platform for generative AI design of human antibodies. By partnering together, we have an opportunity to build a scalable platform for bringing innovative specialty therapeutics for companion animals to market.”

The collaboration has the potential to address significant unmet needs in animal health, with initial applications for large-market indications in canines, and with the potential to expand to other companion animals.

About Absci

Absci is a data-first generative AI drug creation company that combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug Creation ™ platform unlocks the potential to accelerate time to clinic and increase the probability of success by simultaneously optimizing multiple drug characteristics important to both development and therapeutic benefit. With the data to train, the AI to create, and the wet lab to validate, we can screen billions of cells per week, allowing us to go from AI-designed antibodies to wet lab-validated candidates in as little as six weeks. Absci’s headquarters is in Vancouver, WA, with our AI Research Lab in New York City and an Innovation Center in Zug, Switzerland. Visit www.absci.com and follow us on LinkedIn ( @absci ), X (Twitter) ( @Abscibio ), and YouTube .

About Invetx

Invetx is a pioneer in creating novel, protein-based animal health therapeutics to transform standards of care in veterinary medicine. The company leverages a best-in-class, fully integrated biotechnology platform for the discovery, development, and manufacturing of veterinary monoclonal antibodies, and is developing a diverse product pipeline addressing chronic and severe diseases in companion animals. Invetx was acquired by Dechra Pharmaceuticals Limited, a global specialist veterinary pharmaceuticals business, in July 2024. Invetx is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, see www.invetx.com .

Absci Forward-Looking Statements

These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. We can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved, and furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to effectively collaborate on research, drug discovery and development activities with our partners or potential partners, our dependence on third parties to support our internal development programs, including for the manufacture and supply of preclinical and clinical supplies of our product candidates or components thereof, our existing and potential partners' ability and willingness to pursue the development and commercialization of programs or product candidates under the terms of our partnership agreements, and overall market conditions and regulatory developments that may affect our and our partners' activities under these agreements, along with those risks set forth in our most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

