Industrial Display Market Size to Reach USD 9.54 Billion by 2032, Driven by Increasing Automation and the Rise of Smart Manufacturing Systems | Research by SNS Insider

The SNS Insider report indicates that,“The Industrial Display Market Size was valued at USD 5.53 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 9.54 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.29% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Rising Adoption of Industrial Displays Driven by Automation and Digital Transformation

The Industrial Display Market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by increasing operational efficiency and real-time decision-making demands. High-performance displays offering clear visibility and multi-tasking capabilities are critical for fast-paced operations across industries such as automotive, aerospace, and logistics. The digital transformation has amplified the use of displays in control rooms, command centers, and remote monitoring. Touchscreen technology adoption grew by 15% in 2023, surpassing 50% market share, while displays in control rooms rose by 11%. Automation system installations with industrial displays increased by 13%, and rugged, weather-resistant displays saw a 10% demand surge in mining, oil & gas, and power sectors. Smart display solutions for worker safety grew by 9%, and interactive displays for decision-making advanced by 12%.

Smart Displays Boost Worker Safety and Operational Efficiency

The growing focus on worker safety and equipment productivity is driving the adoption of smart industrial displays, enhanced by IIoT and Industry 4.0 technologies. These displays offer real-time data access, reducing equipment mishaps and minimizing downtime. Industries such as mining, oil & gas, and power generation saw a 14% rise in demand for vibration-proof displays, especially during the pandemic. Smart display systems incorporating IIoT surged by 16%, improving equipment maintenance insights. Additionally, energy-efficient display adoption increased by 12% as sustainability efforts intensified. Smart displays aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and worker safety grew by 11%, positioning advanced display technologies as essential tools in modern industrial environments.

Touchscreen and Energy-Efficient Displays Drive Industrial Display Market Growth

The Industrial Display Market is driven by rising demand for touchscreen technologies, enhancing operational efficiency in sectors like healthcare (15%), automotive (17%), and logistics (13%). Simultaneously, sustainability efforts have spurred adoption of energy-efficient OLED and e-paper displays, which consume 40% less energy, driving 18% growth in 2023 and fostering eco-friendly industrial operations.

Key Drivers and Trends Shaping the Industrial Display Market: 2023 Insights and Future Growth

By Type

Panel-Mount Monitors led the Industrial Display Market with a 30% share in 2023, valued for durability in harsh environments. Open Frame Monitors, offering customizable flexibility, are expected to grow rapidly due to rising demand for modular systems.

By Application

Human-Machine Interface (HMI) dominated with 32% market share in 2023, enabling efficient monitoring and control. Interactive displays, driven by smart factories and IIoT adoption, will witness the fastest growth, offering intuitive, gesture-based interfaces for enhanced industrial operations.

By Technology

LCD led with a 38% share in 2023 due to affordability, durability, and versatility. E-Paper displays will grow fastest (2024-2032) owing to energy efficiency, sustainability, and suitability for continuous display applications in bright or remote environments.

By End Use

In 2023, manufacturing led the Industrial Display Market with a 35% share due to its use in monitoring, control, and automation. The energy & power segment is expected to grow fastest from 2024-2032, driven by the demand for durable, energy-efficient displays for renewable energy and smart grids.

Asia Pacific Leads Industrial Display Market Growth, North America Poised for Rapid Expansion

In 2023, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the Industrial Display Market at 33%, driven by the industrialization of key sectors in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. With initiatives like China’s “Made in China 2025” and India’s “Made in India,” these countries have embraced digitalization and automation, boosting demand for industrial displays. Major manufacturers like Toyota, Sony, and Samsung rely heavily on industrial displays for factory operations and production processes. The rise of smart factories and Industry 4.0 further fuels the demand for advanced display solutions in the region.

North America is expected to experience the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032, as automation, digitalization, and investments in IIoT, particularly in energy, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors, drive the need for efficient, real-time data visualization and monitoring solutions.

Recent Development

1 July 2024, Samsung Launches Flex Connect, a Demand Response Program Utilizing SmartThings Energy’s AI Mode in NY & CA Samsung's SmartThings Energy Flex Connect program enables users in New York and California to automate devices for energy conservation during peak demand, earning Samsung Rewards points in return. The program enhances eco-conscious living through smart device management.

Dec. 3, 2024, Sharp Announces the Launch of its Brightest LCD-Based Projector: The XP-A201U-B Sharp has launched the XP-A201U-B, its brightest LCD-based projector, featuring a 20,000-lumen brightness and an advanced red and blue laser system for vivid colors. It offers flexible installation with six motorized lenses and a maintenance-free design for long-term operation.

Feb. 14, 2024, Panasonic Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Daman, India, Panasonic Life Solutions India has opened a new manufacturing unit in Daman, Gujarat, with an investment of USD 180,000.

Sept. 17, 2024, Siemens and Teradyne Develop Robotics Showcase in Chicago Siemens and Teradyne Robotics have collaborated to create a robotics showcase at the MxD innovation center in Chicago, highlighting AI-driven robotics applications. The partnership aims to enhance automation solutions for industries such as aerospace and cleanroom environments.

