NEWTON GOLF Company Appoints Ryan Stearns as Chief Financial Officer

CAMARILLO, CA, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWTON GOLF Company (Nasdaq: SPGC) (“NEWTON GOLF” or the “Company”), a technology-forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, announces the appointment of Ryan Stearns as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Stearns brings over two decades of financial expertise spanning the public and private sectors, with a proven track record of driving operational excellence, strategic growth, and financial innovation.

Stearns will oversee the Company’s financial strategy, operational reporting, and technology integration to support the brand’s continued growth and global expansion. His extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, capital funding, and financial process optimization positions him to make an immediate impact.

Throughout his career, Stearns has held impactful financial leadership roles in both established companies and growth-focused organizations. Most recently, he served as CFO of a professional consulting firm specializing in healthcare, fintech, and SaaS, where he secured $130 million in financing and successfully guided the company through its first financial audit. Prior to that role, Stearns served as the CFO of a life science company, where he managed a diverse biotech portfolio and helped scale the company from a $12 million startup to a $500 million valuation. Earlier in his career, as CFO of a large business service company, Stearns led a $185 million acquisition and implemented cost-saving initiatives that delivered $5 million in annual cost savings.

“Ryan’s appointment as CFO is well timed to our expected expansion of our financial performance in 2025 through increased brand recognition of our innovative replacement shafts and putters,” said Greg Campbell, CEO of NEWTON GOLF Company. “His expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving rapid business growth, and his background in M&A brings an important skill set to this stage of the Company.”

About NEWTON GOLF: A Sacks Parente Company

NEWTON GOLF: A Sacks Parente Company, is a technology-forward golf company that help golfers elevate their game. With a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, the Company’s innovative accomplishments include: the First Vernier Acuity putter, patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (ULBP) putter technology, weight-forward Center-of-Gravity (CG) design, and pioneering ultra-light carbon fiber putter shafts.

In consideration of its growth opportunities in golf shaft technologies, the Company expanded its manufacturing business in April of 2022 to develop the advanced Newton brand of premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. It is the Company’s intent to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States, while also expanding into golf apparel and other golf-related product lines to enhance its growth.

The Company’s future expansions may include broadening its offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to its premium brand. The Company currently sells its products through resellers, the Company’s websites, Club Champion retail stores, and distributors in the United States, Japan, and South Korea. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.newtongolfco.com or on social media at @newtongolfco.com, @newtonshafts, or @gravityputters.

