Vasco Electronics Unveils New Groundbreaking Solutions at CES 2025

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasco Electronics , a global leader in electronic translators, announces its latest translation solution available for purchase, the Vasco Translator E1, a set of AI-based translating earbuds supporting over 50 languages. The world’s first translating earbud, the Vasco Translator E1 enables multi-directional communication for up to ten users in their native language. The Vasco Translator E1 is already making a name for itself, being named a winner in the “Translation Device” category of the New York Product Design Awards for 2024 and a winner in the “Consumer Electronics” category of the European Product Design Award for 2024.

“This ground-breaking product addresses our consumer’s wants and needs,” says Maciej Góralski, founder and CEO, Vasco Electronics. “The Vasco Translator E1 is simple and convenient to use, no matter if you are at home with your family or traveling and on the go. The device provides high-quality translations, supports multilingual conversations for several people at the same time, and stands out amongst competitors with its minimalist design.”

The Vasco Translator E1 provides convenient translations in both larger group settings and more intimate, one-on-one conversations. Allowing users to operate hands-free with touchless translation, users can facilitate seamless and natural conversations. The users will receive translations in up to ten languages simultaneously, either discreetly in their earbud, or with their phone playing translations out loud in the loudspeaker mode, allowing up to ten connected participants to receive translations in their native language.

“Whether using the Vasco Translator E1 for business or pleasure, the intuitive design allows for ease of use with all consumers, especially those who enjoy tinkering with the latest gadgets,” states Tomasz Stomski, Chief Product Officer, Vasco Electronics. “Through the use of AI technology and our team of linguists, the Vasco Translator E1 can instantly recognize a new language, remove background noise, and translate the spoken word into text or back into spoken word in the desired language.”

Users can pair the Vasco Translator E1 directly with their Apple or Android smartphone using the Vasco Connect app. To avoid costly internet and data transfer charges, users can pair the device with the Vasco Translator V4, providing free, unlimited, and lifetime internet access through its pre-installed SIM card. Customers can purchase the Vasco Translator E1 for $389 and the Vasco Translator E1 and Vasco Translator V4 bundle for $589.

Moving Forward

This week on the CES 2025 floor, Vasco will unveil its most technologically advanced translator, the Vasco Translator Q1. Revolutionizing the electronic translator industry, the device will feature access to Call Translator, an app enabling real-time phone call translation in 50 languages. Additionally, the translator includes voice cloning features, allowing users to create a digital copy of their voice and use it in over 50 languages, and gender selection for the speaker’s voice, allowing users to personalize translations like never before.

“Innovation is at our core, and we are staking our claim in making the most cutting-edge translators on the market,” shares Góralski. “While we continue providing enhancements meeting the needs of our customers around the world, we want to ensure all users their security continues to remain a paramount priority. At Vasco, we prioritize both personal and data protection and look forward to providing customers with peace of mind as they communicate using our translators worldwide.”

To learn more about Vasco Electronics please visit www.vasco-translator.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram @VascoTranslator. Additional details on Vasco Electronics, including product images and a fact sheet, can be found here .

At CES? Vasco Electronics can be found at Booth #55053 at the Venetian Campus.

About Vasco Electronics:

With a mission in mind of providing everyone with a tool to communicate, Vasco Electronics has been a leader in manufacturing innovative translation technology for nearly 20 years. The latest devices from Vasco Electronics allow people from different countries and cultures to speak not only to each other, but also communicate effectively and accurately, transcending language barriers. Vasco Electronics can be found around the world in 20 countries and 4 continents. For more information, visit www.vasco-translator.com and follow Vasco Electronics on Facebook and Instagram @VascoTranslator.