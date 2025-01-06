Machine Learning Market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by technological advancements and widespread adoption across various industries | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Machine Learning Market Size Analysis:

Machine Learning Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 42.24 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 666.16 billion CAGR CAGR of 35.93% from 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Growing Demand for Automation and Efficiency Through Machine Learning in Business Operations



• Enhanced Access to Machine Learning Through Improved Tools and Frameworks

The Rapid Expansion and Future Potential of Machine Learning Market in Real-Time Applications

The machine Learning (ML) market is expanding rapidly as organizations across industries increasingly integrate advanced technologies into their operations. This growth is driven by a surge in global data creation, forecasted to reach 149 zettabytes in 2024, and a growing recognition of ML's potential to drive efficiency and innovation. With 75% of generative AI users aiming to automate tasks and enhance communication, businesses are leveraging ML to solve complex challenges, optimize operations, and improve decision-making. In industries like healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics, ML applications are revolutionizing processes, from predictive analytics in healthcare to supply chain optimizations and predictive maintenance in manufacturing.

As edge computing and 5G technologies continue to evolve, the future potential for ML in real-time data processing is vast. With 5G coverage reaching 51% of the global population by 2024, and 46% of organizations already implementing AI governance frameworks, ML will enhance decision-making with reduced latency and greater transparency. Industries, especially healthcare and finance, will demand more explainable models, further driving innovation and transforming business operations.

By Enterprise Size, Large Enterprises Lead, While SMEs Drive Rapid Growth

In 2023, Large Enterprises led the machine learning market, capturing around 69% of the total revenue share. This is due to their substantial financial resources, infrastructure, and access to vast data, which enhance the effectiveness of ML models. These enterprises are increasingly using ML to drive automation and data-driven decision-making, maintaining their competitive edge.

The Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) segment is set to experience the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 38.04% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the rise of affordable cloud-based ML solutions and user-friendly platforms, enabling SMEs to adopt ML without significant upfront costs. This allows them to optimize operations, improve customer experiences, and stay competitive.

By Component, Services Lead and Software Segment Shows Strong Growth

In 2023, the Services segment dominated the machine learning market with a 52% revenue share. This growth is fueled by the increasing need for tailored ML solutions, including consulting, implementation, and ongoing support. As organizations scale their AI efforts, expert services play a critical role in ensuring smooth integration and optimization of ML systems.

The Software segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 37.06% from 2024 to 2032. This rapid growth is driven by the increasing demand for ML-powered software tools that automate tasks, enhance data analytics, and spur innovation. The development of user-friendly, scalable ML platforms will drive broader adoption and accelerate growth in this segment.

By Deployment, Cloud Segment Dominates and Drives Rapid Growth

In 2023, the Cloud segment led the machine learning market, holding a substantial revenue share of around 74%, and is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 36.99% from 2024 to 2032. The Cloud’s scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness allow businesses to adopt machine learning without the need for extensive on-premise infrastructure. Offering easy access to powerful computing resources, advanced algorithms, and ample data storage, Cloud platforms are key to the growing adoption of ML. As organizations seek faster implementation and lower costs, the demand for real-time analytics and AI-driven insights further accelerates the Cloud segment’s growth.

Machine Learning Market Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprise

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By End-user

Healthcare and Life Sciences

BFSI

Retail and E-commerce

Manufacturing and Supply Chain

Information Technology and Telecommunications





North America Leads in Machine Learning Market, While Asia Pacific Shows Rapid Growth

In 2023, North America dominated the machine learning market, holding approximately 35% of the total revenue share. This leadership is driven by the region’s advanced technological infrastructure, significant AI research investments, and a concentration of major tech companies. The presence of key players across industries like healthcare, finance, and manufacturing has accelerated ML adoption, enhancing business innovation and efficiency.

The Asia Pacific region is poised for the fastest growth in the machine learning market, with a projected CAGR of 39.52% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is fueled by increasing digitalization, government support for AI, and a thriving startup ecosystem in countries like China, India, and Japan. As businesses in the region adopt ML technologies, the focus on innovation and competitiveness is driving significant market expansion.

Key Developments in Machine Learning Market

In October 2024, Google launched Gemini 1.5 and introduced updates to its language models, enhancing efficiency, security, and scalability across applications.

In December 2024, Amazon announced a USD 110 million investment in the "Build on Trainium" research program to advance generative AI.

