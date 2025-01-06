Edge AI Software Global Market Forecast to 2030: TinyML Deployment Offers Fresh Avenues for Edge AI Development

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edge AI Software Market by Technology (Generative AI, Machine Learning (ML) (Supervised Learning, Reinforcement Learning), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision), Data Modality (Spatial Data, Temporal Data) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Edge AI software market is projected to grow from USD 1.92 billion in 2024 to USD 7.19 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.7% during the forecast period.

This report will provide the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Edge AI software market and its subsegments. It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The market dynamics of the sector are shaped by various drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Key drivers include the increasing number of intelligent applications, exponential growth in data volume and network traffic, rising adoption of IoT applications, and the proliferation of 5G network technology. However, growth is restrained by bandwidth limitations associated with continuous data transfer and a limited pool of AI experts.

Opportunities arise from the growing deployment of TinyML, the rising demand for autonomous and connected vehicles, and the emergence of transformative applications across various industries. Challenges include the need to optimize edge AI standards, the complexity of integrating diverse systems, and the lack of hardware standards.

Edge AI Platform Solutions Leading the Market with Highest CAGR Growth

Platform solutions are expected to register the highest CAGR growth in the Edge AI software market due to their ability to integrate diverse AI capabilities, streamline deployment, and support scalable applications across industries. These platforms enable seamless development, testing, and deployment of AI models on edge devices, reducing complexity and accelerating time-to-market.

Future opportunities lie in leveraging these solutions for autonomous systems, advanced robotics, and distributed IoT ecosystems, where customizable platforms can address specific requirements for real-time analytics, data security, and interoperability, driving adoption across sectors like healthcare, automotive, and industrial automation.

Predictive Maintenance and Robotics Automation Transforming Manufacturing with Edge AI

During the forecast period, the manufacturing sector is anticipated to dominate the Edge AI software market, driven by its adoption for real-time quality control, predictive maintenance, and robotics automation. Edge AI enables manufacturers to process vast amounts of machine data locally, reducing latency and enhancing operational efficiency.

Future opportunities include leveraging Edge AI for smart factory solutions, optimizing energy consumption, and enabling autonomous production lines. As manufacturers prioritize Industry 4.0 initiatives and demand localized intelligence for critical operations, the deployment of Edge AI software in this sector will continue to expand rapidly.

Asia Pacific's rapid edge AI software market growth fueled by innovation and emerging technologies, while North America leads in market size

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for Edge AI software during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, increasing adoption of IoT devices, and significant investments in smart city initiatives. The region's growing demand for localized data processing in sectors like manufacturing, retail, and telecommunications further boosts this trend.

Meanwhile, North America holds the largest market share due to its early adoption of advanced technologies, strong presence of key players, and robust infrastructure supporting AI deployment. Future opportunities include expanding Edge AI applications in Asia Pacific's emerging markets for autonomous systems and real-time analytics, while North America continues to innovate in areas like healthcare and defense with cutting-edge edge computing solutions.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing number of intelligent applications, rising use of IoT applications, increasing adoption of 5G network technology, exponential growth of data volume and network traffic), restraints (Bandwidth limitations resulting from the need for continuous data transfer and limited availability of AI experts), opportunities (growing deployment of TinyML, rising demand of autonomous and connected vehicles, emergence of transformative applications in various fields), and challenges (Need for optimization of edge AI standards, complexity of integrating diverse systems and lack of hardware standards).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the Edge AI software market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the Edge AI software market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Edge AI software market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 345 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2024 1.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 7.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Microsoft

IBM

Google

Aws

Nutanix

Synaptics

Gorilla Technologies

Infineon Technologies

Intel

Veea

Intent Hq

Baidu

Nvidia

Alibaba Cloud

Bosch Global Software Technologies

Azion

Blaize

Clearblade

Johnson Controls

Midokura

Axelera AI

Edge Impulse

Latent AI

Teraki

Ekkono

Spectro Cloud

Barbara

Invision AI

Horizon Robotics

Kneron

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2f9nqd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment